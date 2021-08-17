Shania Twain looks phenomenal in fierce leather jacket in new photo that divides fans The You're Still The One singer has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain never fails to impress with her outfits on stage and has rocked many a look over the decades.

This week, the country singer shared another great throwback photo of herself singing in front of the crowds, and it's safe to say she looked incredible.

In the image, Shania was pictured in a black button-up V-neck blouse, teamed with a bold red leather jacket.

The star's brunette hair had been styled in a chic half up-do and cascaded down past her shoulders.

In the caption, the award-winning artist went on to ask her followers the first song they thought of when looking at the picture – and it certainly left them divided!

Many song suggestions were put forward, from No One Needs to Know to Shania's hit song You're Still The One.

Shania Twain looked fabulous in leather in a new post that divided fans

Shania has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, but sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

The award-winning singer is going back to Las Vegas in December

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes.

"I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said. "That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning."

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope". Fast forward to present day, and Shania is gearing up to go back on stage, with her Las Vegas residency kick-starting again in December.

The star can't wait to go back there and perform for her fans following the pandemic, and has been excitedly sharing details of tickets on social media over the past few weeks.

