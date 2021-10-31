Shania Twain resembles a movie star in chic outfit during adventures in Switzerland The 56-year-old has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain is currently in Switzerland, and she's certainly having a fabulous time!

The award-winning singer looked incredible in a fun new photo posted on Instagram over the weekend, showing her posing alongside a rhinestone gorilla.

The star looked chic dressed in a pair of leggings and a white shirt, teamed with an oversized khaki cardigan and a bright orange statement scarf.

The 56-year-old looked radiant with minimal makeup, and her blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Shania spent the weekend in Gstaad, a popular area in the Swiss Alps, which has been a long-time favorite holiday destination with celebrities and royalty.

The star often spends time there and loves Switzerland so much that she previously bought a 46-room 19th century chateau overlooking Lake Geneva.

Shania Twain looked so stylish while out in Switzerland

However, she sold it back in 2006, but it hasn't stopped her going back and forth to the country on regular occasions with her husband Frederic Thiebaud in tow.

It is not known how long Shania has been in Switzerland as she is notoriously private, but just last month she attended the Zurich Film Festival with her husband. She also performed at the Country Night Gstaad recently.

The singer is no doubt enjoying some much-needed downtime before her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency kicks off in December.

Shania Twain spends a lot of time in Switzerland

Over the last few months, the You Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker has been promoting her Let's Go residency online, and it looks to be a sell-out event.

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

The award-winning singer is looking forward to her Let's Go residency

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

