Blake Shelton stuns fans with long wavy mullet and huge sideburns The country music star looked so different

Blake Shelton took a walk down memory lane on Friday and shared a photo on Instagram which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The Voice judge looked so different in a snapshot from 20 years ago. In the image, Blake rocked a long curly mullet and sideburns and wore a huge, black cowboy hat and paisley shirt.

The singer captioned the show: "When you #ComeBackAsCountryboy it's all about the paisley print, ya'll."

WATCH: Blake Shelton pays unique tribute to wife Gwen Stefani

The epic photo was met with applause from his fans who couldn't wait to comment.

Alongside strings of shocked face emojis and crying with laughter ones too, they wrote: "20 years ago. Omg! So cute, and good lookin...today still so cute and so handsome."

A second said: "Aged so well," and a third made reference to his wife, Gwen Stefani's good taste and commented: "Thankfully you now have Gwen to give you wardrobe guidance which will be timeless."

Blake shared the brilliant throwback with fans

The couple tied the knot in July last year on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, where they got engaged in October 2020.

Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate.

No Doubt singer Gwen wore a custom Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

Blake's fans said they prefer his style today

She added a beautiful veil that featured the embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch that paid tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

The mother-of-three wore not one, but two dresses on her big day. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she previously wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress, which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

