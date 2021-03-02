Gwen Stefani looks totally different after surprising hair transformation The singer is known for her platinum blonde colour

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to mixing up her style – but she looks totally different in her latest Instagram snapshot.

The No Doubt singer, who favours a platinum blonde hair colour, posted a picture showing her sporting a blunt black bob and fringe.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to lookalike son Kingston – see photo

The striking snapshot was captured by top photographer Ellen von Unworth, whom Gwen credited in her caption, writing: "@ellenvonunwerth making me look good gx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story

Gwen's 11.1 million followers were quick to react to the transformation. The comments section of her post was inundated with flame emojis, with one fan writing: "That black hair tho!" A second wrote: "YOU. Look. GORGEOUS!!!! Like a 20's glamdoll!" And a third remarked: "Ok...Now we're getting a little bit ICONIC!!"

MORE: Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping ranch for wedding with Gwen Stefani REVEALED

It comes after Gwen took to social media on Sunday in celebration of her youngest son Apollo's seventh birthday.

Gwen shared the striking snapshot on Instagram

She posted a photo showing mother and child together, with Gwen, 51, crouching down to capture the selfie, and Apollo resting his head on hers. "Happy b day bday boy!! #apollo," the singer wrote.

MORE: Gwen Stefani receives massive gift from Blake Shelton

Gwen, 51, shares three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Gavin Rossdale pictured with his four children, including his three sons with Gwen

Together, they are parents to Apollo and his older brothers, Kingston, 14, and 12-year-old Zuma. Gavin is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes surprising revelation about Blake Shelton relationship

The three boys are likely to play an important role in Gwen's upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton.

Gwen and Blake are set to tie the knot this year

A friend of the couple recently told People that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo "will have a large part" in the nuptials, adding: "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can't wait to stand by their sides."

Gwen and Blake, 44, announced their engagement in October last year after five years of dating.

Read more HELLO! US stories here