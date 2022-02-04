Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback Gwen Stefani's husband looked so different

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday.

The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.

WATCH: Blake Shelton pays tribute to wife Gwen Stefani with sweet video

While he loves to don a colorful plaid shirt nowadays, in the photo, Blake wore a dark grey shirt over a simple T-shirt which he teamed with a tan jacket with fringe detailing and a classic cowboy hat.

Captioning the youthful image, he wrote: "It's all that I know how to be… #ComeBackAsACountryBoy."

Fans were quick to react to Blake's luscious long mane and handsome face, with one responding: "Absolutely LOVE the long hair!" A second said: "Love the sideburns. Bring back the mullet."

Blake stunned fans with his long hair

A third remarked: "You were so cute! You still are." A fourth added: "Still as handsome now as he was then! Gwen is a lucky woman, and he is a lucky man."

Blake's throwback comes after he invited six-year-old Wyatt McKee up on stage with him in Oklahoma last week to perform a rendition of God's Country.

The little boy was spotted by Blake after he held up a sign which read: "Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant."

Blake and wife Gwen Stefani married in 2021

Blake reacted by reminding the crowd: "Think y'all are having a bad day? Put that in perspective right there, man."

The moment was shared on social media by Wyatt's mother, Harley McKee, with Blake reposting the message on Twitter and writing: "This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing 'God's Country' with me Wyatt!"

According to his mom's message, Wyatt suffers from a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome in which the left side of the heart is badly underdeveloped.

