Carol Vorderman stuns fans with jaw-dropping new hair transformation The presenter looked so glam!

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman showed off a new look on Sunday evening – and she looks even more glamorous than usual!

The presenter and author took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself standing next to her hairdresser after undergoing a sensational hair makeover.

Carol looked fabulous as she wore a fitted long-sleeve black top with her long hair flowing well past her shoulders and a brighter shade of blonde than usual.

Her hairdresser stood behind the stylish star, wearing a face mask and waving at the camera.

The 60-year-old explained the reason for the makeover in her caption, which read: "Gone a bit blonder for the @prideofbritain awards... Thank you thank you Kala @kalas_hair_boutique. #awardwinninghairdresser #Wales."

Her fans were quick to share their love for her new look, with their comments including: "Loving it xx, "Stunning," "Omg babe you're gorgeous, love the hair," and: "Wonderful."

Carol looked gorgeous as she showed off her new look

Many others simply dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section in response, and we can't say we blame them – Carol was looking absolutely radiant.

That's nothing new, however, as the maths whiz always shares lovely photos of herself to social media.

On Saturday, she got her fans talking with her outfit as she prepared to take to the airwaves.

The DJ posed up a storm in an eye-catching dress and shirt combination, which she teamed with some flattering knee-high boots.

The star always ramps up the glamour for the Pride of Britain awards

Her dress featured a deep-blue velvet section that strapped around her shoulders, while the top section of the outfit was a beautiful cream colour.

The snaps gave fans a glimpse inside her impressive walk-in wardrobe as well, which featured a dazzling array of outfits ranging from blue floral prints to striking reds.

"Simply gorgeous," enthused one of her followers, while a second added: "Looking beautiful as always Carol... Love the boots."

