When Princess Charlotte started school in September 2019, she found a sweet way to personalise her school bag.

The young royal arrived at Thomas's Battersea with the same navy backpack as her classmates, except that hers had a very glittery statement accessory attached to it – a sparkly, sequined unicorn keyring!

Her mum the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured carrying Charlotte's bag to school on the day, and as Kate swung the backpack around, eagle-eyed fans were able to grab a closer look at the shiny keyring.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school in September 2019

A pack of eight unicorn bag charms on Amazon costs as little as £5.19, making each keyring 65p. The charms come in different colours, including pink like Charlotte's and even a colourful rainbow design.

We already know that Prince William and Kate's daughter is a big fan of unicorns. Last summer, during the family's outing at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Charlotte was spotted carrying a unicorn purse.

Glitter sequin unicorn keyring, £5.19 for eight, Amazon

TY confirmed that the purse was theirs, writing on Instagram: "If you've ever wondered whether or not you have good taste in accessories, you can now be certain that you're just as impeccably accessorised as the royal family! Princess Charlotte used her very own #tyfashion wristlet to cheer on her daddy at a polo match! We're still completely star struck." The unicorn bag sells for £9 on Amazon.

George, seven, and Charlotte, five, returned to their classrooms at Thomas's in south-west London last week, following months of homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Prince has started Year 3 in the Middle School or junior years, while his younger sister is now in Year 1.

Kate carried Charlotte's bag to school

The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.'

William and Kate resided at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with George, Charlotte and two-year-old Louis during lockdown.

