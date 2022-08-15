Madonna celebrates son Rocco's birthday with rare family photos

Madonna was one proud parent over the weekend as she celebrated her oldest son Rocco's birthday.

The Vogue hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with the birthday boy as they went out for a luxury dinner.

Madonna was all smiles as she sat next to Rocco - who is his dad Guy Richie's double! In the caption, the mother-of-six wrote: "From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco."

Other photos included one of Rocco cutting his flamboyant birthday cake as his younger twin sisters Stella and Esther watched on.

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshots, with many remarking on just how grown up Rocco looked, while others were torn over just who Rocco looked most alike. "Time has gone so fast!" one wrote, while another wrote: "Rocco is so much like you." A third added: "Rocco looks just like his dad!" "It's Guy Richie," another agreed.

As well as Rocco, Madonna is mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon.

Madonna shared a rare photo of son Rocco to mark his birthday

The award-winning singer also went on to adopt four children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

Madonna has homes around the world but primarily resides in Lisbon, Portugal, so that David can pursue his dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

While Rocco tends to keep a lower profile from his siblings, Madonna occasionally shares photos with all her children on social media.

Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Richie

The star opened up about motherhood in a rare interview with People in 2017. She said: "Lola has a different father than Rocco, and I have four adopted kids, so there's a lot of outside influences. I'm trying to make sure I impart the same wisdom and love to everyone."

She added: "I had this funny notion that when your children get older, they learn to take care of themselves and it gets easier. But actually, the older they get, the more challenging it gets — because now they're becoming adults, and they really need guidance."

