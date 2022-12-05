Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares update on her health ahead of on-air appearance The ABC News correspondent has been open through her journey

While GMA3 experiences quite the shake-up following the reveal of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' off-screen relationship, as both have been placed on an on-air hiatus, their co-star is keeping things cool and professional.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton continues making her regular experiences on the show, and ahead of Monday's installment, appeared on social media to share a personal update.

The Good Morning America medical correspondent shared an update on her journey with her hair, which underwent major problems after she'd first contracted Covid-19 earlier in the year.

She sat in her hair and make-up hair while her stylist, Scott, worked on blow-drying and combing her hair, revealing that since the ordeal began in April, there had been progress.

"My hair's coming back," she said, although despaired over the fact that it's been taking so long. "I'm doing everything," she continued.

Jennifer and Scott listed the variety of means she has implemented, including change in diet, scalp treatments, even a set of wigs, one of which she sported in the clip.

Jennifer shared a positive update on the state of her hair

"No heat, at all," she continued, flashing a smile before adding: "And it's working! So there's hope, don't despair."

"Hair chronicles update: 8 months in…. Because so many of you are asking…#hairloss #hairhelp," she captioned her clip, quickly being hailed by fans for her determination.

"Thank you for all the great advice!!" one wrote, while another added: "Very happy for you & grateful for you sharing your journey with us."

The ABC star experienced hair thinning and breakage after her diagnosis, admitting her hair was at one point in "critical condition."

The GMA medical correspondent has detailed her extensive regimen for hair care

She's been quite candid about the troubles she's faced seeing her hair grow back while refraining from styling her natural hair for work, mostly being seen on the show in extensions and wigs.

The work has clearly paid off, as not only has she discussed having "softer, thicker" hair now, it even emerged strong in time for her recent wedding to Tom Werner.

