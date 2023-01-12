Loose Women star Ruth Langsford debuts blonde bombshell hair transformation

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford always looks immaculate, and on Wednesday the presenter revealed the work that goes into maintaining her polished style.

The 62-year-old shared a video of her visit to the hairdressers, writing: "My first highlights of 2023 with the gorgeous Josh and his brilliant team. Thanks gang!" Josh Wood is a celebrity hairdresser, with a salon in London's salubrious Holland Park.

Ruth opted for a full head of glossy blonde highlights, which would set her back £490 at the high-end salon – and her new look was worth every penny!

Fans were impressed by Ruth's lighter new hair look, writing: "Looking lovely as ever," and: "You have lovely hair."

A third wrote: "Fantastic Ruth you look amazing."

Ruth Langsford's hair always looks amazing

Another was wowed by Ruth's dedication to her hair routine, writing: "Going through that would get right up my nose, too impatient! Results look the biz though."

The video sees Ruth's stylist meticulously section her hair to create the most natural blonde look before another member of staff blow dries it to perfection to create Ruth's trademark bouncy style, followed by Ruth tousling her newly blonde locks.

Ruth Langsford opted for a lighter look for her latest hair makeover

Before Ruth's hair makeover, she had been wearing her locks a little darker, with more peppery grey hues sliced throughout her bob.

Ruth's hair appointment is the latest way the star has been looking after herself following a bout of ill health in early January.

She's also been concentrating on her healthy eating regime. Ahead of her first day back at work in 2023, Ruth gave an insight into her new year health kick. Alongside a clip of a bottle of Prosecco and a big bottle of water, Ruth wrote: "Less of one, more of the other!"

Ruth Langsford has committed to a healthier 2023

She also shared snaps of the lunch she was preparing for her first day back on set, sharing a photo of a Tupperware filled with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, avocado, tuna and lettuce.

She also packed a hard-boiled egg and some ham, and a green juice, proving she's committed to a healthy diet.

