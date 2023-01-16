Jennifer Lopez wows with never-ending multi-colored hair transformation The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to experimenting with fashion and this weekend she rocked a number of eye-catching new looks!

MOST POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable ahead of long-awaited change

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself looking fabulous with long multi-colored hair in hues of purple and pink.

In the photo, J-Lo posed in a silk cut-out dress and wore matching pastel eyeshadow.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's incredible love story

Loading the player...

In the caption, she wrote: "2 years of In the Morning."

MOST READ: Lara Spencer shares incredible baby photo and fans are so excited

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

It's been an exciting start to the year for Jennifer, who has been enjoying spending quality time with Ben Affleck and their children following their first New Year's Eve together as a family unit.

J-Lo has been incredibly supportive of Ben too, who landed a huge multimillion-dollar business deal at the start of 2023.

After signing with Dunkin' Donuts, it looks like Ben is already kicking off the partnership with a brand new commercial, which also stars his wife.

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible with a bold hair transformation

Spotted filming at a Medford location just last week, the loved-up-couple appeared to act opposite one another as Ben, dressed in the Dunkin' Donuts uniform, was seen taking J-Lo's order at a drive-through point.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

MORE: Goldie Hawn's family welcome adorable new addition - details

Fans are already speculating that the upcoming commercial will make its official debut at the Superbowl in February 2023.

It was back in July that the news broke of their surprise wedding at the Little White Chapel.

Updating fans on the intimate ceremony in her On the J.Lo newsletter, the singer wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

"With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.

POPULAR: Sasha Obama's bittersweet change that's happening this year

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.