Jennifer Lopez is a fan of a bold look, and the Jenny from the Block hitmaker proved that on Friday as she debuted a gorgeous hair transformation that no one saw coming.

Stylist Chris Appleton shared the photo on his social media feeds, and revealed JLo was now rocking a striking pink color. She almost resembled a doll with her wavy hair and some magnificent makeup as she styled out a comfy-looking white sweater and a chain necklace. "Pink to make the boys wink," the stylist teased. "What do you guys think to do those pink hair? [sic]"

And it's clear from the reaction, that fans were blown away by the spectacular new look. One enthused: "God I love this! Well done @chrisappleton1, @jlo can pull off any look including #pink hair."

A second added: "Look at my pretty girllll," while a third commented: "OMG flawless."

Many were just rendered speechless with dozens posting heart emojis, including celebrity friends Priscilla Valles and Paris Hilton.

Fans were stunned by the gorgeous look

Some speculated whether the global superstar was wearing a wig, or whether she had had her hair dyed. "Wig?" asked one, to which another responded: "Looks more like hair weave, crocheted!"

The 52-year-old hasn't yet shared the surprise new look on her social media feeds, but she has been posting some jaw-dropping fan artwork and clips from the music video for her latest hit song, On My Way.

The looks was created by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton

The song will feature in the soundtrack of her latest film, Marry Me, which is set to be released on 11 February 2022.

In the film, Jennifer plays a Latin popstar who discovers her onstage partner has been cheating on her, so decides to marry a stranger who was accidentally holding up a 'Marry Me' sign at her concert.

Her co-stars for the film include Owen Wilson, who plays her love interest, Maluma as her former partner, as well as Sarah Silverman and Jameela Jamil.

