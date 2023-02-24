Salma Hayek's teenage daughter looks so different as she shows off gorgeous blonde hair It was the House of Hayek at the Gucci fashion show

It's a family affair! Salma Hayek brought along her 15-year-old daughter Valentina, 22-year-old stepdaughter Mathilde and husband Francois-Henri Pinault for Gucci‘s fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday February 23.

The 56-year-old Magic Mike’s Last Dance star looked gorgeous in a deep blue asymetrical dress with gold star embroidery and a keyhole neckline, and was all smiles as she posed with her family as well as celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek's family life

But it was Valentina who turned heads as she rocked dyed blonde locks that fell over her shoulders. The teen, who first revealed her lighter look in a series of Instagram videos last year, wore a black leather midi skirt with a pale blue blouse and chunky heeled sandals.

Her older stepsister Mathilde wore a black highlow sweater dress paired with thigh-high lace up boots.

Francois-Henri, a billionaire French businessman and CEO of luxury/fashion group Kering, has four children: Valentina; Mathilde and son Francois, 24, with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère; and another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, 16.

Salma was joined by Mathilde (left), Valentina and husband Francois-Henri

Mother and daughter duo Salma and Valentina share an extremely close bond, and in 2022 the two appeared together for the first time on the cover of Vogue Mexico and discussed the own secret language they share.

"When we are with more people I like [speaking Spanish] because it's a secret, because no one speaks Spanish, I speak French with my dad," Valentina shared

Valentina (right) wore her blonde hair loose in waves

Oscar-nominated actress Salma then added: "I speak to you in Spanish if I don't want those around you to understand us. In addition, I think it strengthens unity, the family bond, strengthens the bond we have."

But the mom-of-one is all about the blended family and loves making time for each of her stepkids, often showing her support on social media — for example, she cheered on Mathilde, a skilled equestrian who has represented France at tournaments.

