Salma Hayek shares very rare family vacation snap with daughter Valentina and step-sons

Salma Hayek is spending her holidays with family, and while many others have jetted off to escape the cold, she and her loved ones are embracing it.

The actress posted a photograph of herself on vacation with her daughter Valentina and her two step-sons with husband François-Henri Pinault.

François has two kids with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde.

He also has another son with none other than supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16 years old.

The executive and Salma are also parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who was born in 2007, and only recently turned 15.

The group, which looked to be composed of Salma, Valentina, François Jr. and Augustin, posed for a selfie while on a ski-lift, towering over breathtaking snow-capped mountains and hillside towns.

Salma and her family were ready for a holiday ski-trip

The Hollywood star sported a fresh face while in her ski suit – although Valentina clearly stole the show there, peeking out from behind her metallic puffer jacket, ready to get one more ski session in before kicking off the new year and new beginnings.

"Looking for snow," Salma captioned the photograph, and fans loved seeing the group together and embarking on adventure as one simply commented: "Beautiful," while many others shared their thoughts on where the family could head for a snow-filled day.

The actress is all about the blended family and loves making time for each of the children from her husband's past relationships.

Salma shares a close-knit bond with them, often showing her support on social media, recently cheering on Mathilde after a big achievement.

The 21-year-old model and influencer was seen showing off her skills as an equestrian, representing France at a tournament that she ended up acing, a clip of which the Oscar-nominated star posted.

The actress cheered her step-daughter Mathilde on

Salma couldn't have been more proud as she captioned her clip of the pro with: "Congratulations Champ! We are so proud of you!"

