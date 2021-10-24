Salma Hayek looks gorgeous with edgy blond hairstyle in must-see photo The Frida actress can pull off any hairdo

Salma Hayek is renowned for her long brunette hair which she typically styles in loose waves.

But in a gorgeous new Instagram post, the Frida actress looked completely different with a bold 'do.

The mom-of-one's hair was worn straight with a platinum blond streak. The image was a throwback picture, but it didn't stop fans from commenting on her look.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek stuns with unexpected beach look

"Hair goals!" one simply wrote, while another commented: "I love your hair." A third added: "You look beautiful!"

The 55-year-old has been keeping busy recently as she promotes her new film Eternals alongside her co-stars including Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood star proudly took along her teenage daughter Valentina to the premiere last week, and stepped out on the red carpet with her mini-me.

Salma Hayek can pull off blond hair well!

Valentina looked stylish dressed in a black dress and rocked blond highlights in her hair. Salma was more than happy to be alongside her only child for the special event, and paid tribute to her on Instagram afterwards.

She wrote: "Best Eternals premiere date ever! @eternals #eternals #proudmama."

Salma shares Valentina with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and the family split their time between London – where they spent the majority of the pandemic - and the United States.

The actress has previously opened up about motherhood and what her daughter is like. In an interview with Town & Country, she described her as "very creative, very smart, very funny and very willful."

The Frida actress with daughter Valentina

The mother-of-one also gave an insight into Valentina's personality after revealing on Ellen that aged nine, she had started selling slime at her school.

However, the venture was soon put to an end after Salma and her husband felt it wasn't right. Salma is also stepmom to Francois-Henri's children Augustin, Mathilde and Francois.

On her husband, the star told Town & Country: "[He] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

