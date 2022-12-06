Salma Hayek cheers on rarely seen step-daughter Mathilde with husband François-Henri The mom-of-one couldn't be more proud

Salma Hayek rarely shares snippets of family life on social media, but when she does, there's always a loving tone to them.

Such was the case with her latest social media upload, which saw her cheer on and show support for her step-daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault, Mathilde.

The 21-year-old model and influencer was seen showing off her skills as an equestrian, representing France at a tournament that she ended up acing.

Salma couldn't have been more proud as she captioned her clip of the pro with: "Congratulations Champ! We are so proud of you!"

The actress is all about the blended family and loves making time for each of the children from her husband's past relationships.

François has two kids with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde.

Salma was supportive of Mathilde's achievement

He also has another son with none other than supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16-years old.

The executive and his Hollywood wife are also parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who was born in 2007 and only recently turned 15.

The Oscar-nominated star took to social media back in September to pay a sweet tribute to her daughter on her milestone 15th birthday with a compilation of photos and videos.

She included two pictures of a young Valentina, one in bed, fast asleep, and one eating a big smiley face cake with a rainbow painted on her head.

The actress is proud of her blended family

What came after were two clips which looked to be more recent, featuring the now 15-year-old dancing up a storm at a party with her loved ones.

She lovingly penned: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

