Christie Brinkley's gorgeous hair transformation ahead of 67th birthday revealed

Christie Brinkley shared a gorgeous throwback video ahead of her 67th birthday on Tuesday. And the clip was proof that Christie doesn't seem to be ageing by the day!

The gorgeous model wore a pair of dungarees as she promoted her non-sugar prosecco during a business trip to Italy last year, but it was her youthful hairstyle that completed her age-defying look.

While Christie normally wears her blonde tresses loose and straight, the mother-of-three opted for a bouffant 'do, scooping her hair back into a half ponytail and tying the loose ends with a red bandana. Christie completed her countryside chic outfit with a pair of wellies and some gold hoop earrings for good measure.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley is looking younger by the day!

The Michigan-born star is back in the US after ringing in the New Year with her three children Sailor, Alexa and Jack in Turks and Caicos. She is preparing to celebrate her birthday big time on her QVC show and will even be dishing out bottles of her prosecco to lucky viewers.

In her throwback post, she wrote: "This Tuesday Feb. 2nd is your GOLDEN opportunity to get your hands on my #organic #vegan #zerosugar #zerocarb absolutely delicious @bellissimaprosecco at really great price on my @qvc birthday show!

"This video is from last year at our vineyard in Treviso, Italy. Just hanging and talking shop with our master winemaker Massimo. And btw sippers are available on our website at Bellissimaprosecco.com (I'll put showtimes up tomorrow!)"

Christie looked gorgeous with her hair pulled back

Christie has previously opened up about her beauty regime and the secret to her flawless skin. Speaking to BYRDIE, she said: "I start every day by exfoliating my face. That's something I've done for the past 40 years. I feel like it's really contributed to my skin feeling fresh and smooth."

She added of her own daughters: "Both girls have such beautiful skin. Basically what I've done for them is I've hovered over them as children, running around with sunblock. That's what I would tell any 20-year-old – it's the most important thing. Use proper creams to protect your skin, and also to eat well. I really believe your diet affects your skin."

