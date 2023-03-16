9 best overnight hair masks: Top rated for all hair types

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our poor hair goes through a lot, from curling to colouring and a lot more inbetween. All that damage can leave hair dry, damaged and frizzy. Our solution? An overnight hair mask, the fuss-free way to show your hair the love it’s been crying out for.

What is an overnight hair mask?

Just like an overnight face mask (shop the best here) an overnight hair mask is designed to penetrate the hair’s strands while you sleep.

An overnight hair treatment is, at base level, a deep conditioning treatment that, instead of leaving in for a few hours or washing off after a few minutes, is left on overnight to let it work it’s magic while you sleep.

Why do I need an overnight mask?

Much like your nightly skincare products, an overnight hair mask can help solve a host of haircare woes, from nourishing dry, brittle hair to making hair stronger and even helping with dandruff.

Some overnight hair treatments recommend being applied to damp hair (use a water bottle spray to dampen hair if a shower isn’t an option) while others can be put straight onto dry hair.

We’ve rounded up the best overnight hair masks to try in 2023…

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, £27.75, Sephora

Best for: Weak, fine hair

Hair constantly breaking or noticing more split ends? Enter Philip Kingsley’s cult Elasticizer treatment, which can be used pre-wash or apply under a shower cap at night.

Why is it so loved? It’s famed for moisturising hair without weighing it down, ultimately strengthening hair and leaving it less prone to breakage and split ends – resulting in thicker, healthier locks.

Top review: “This is so good for my hair! It makes my hair feel stronger, softer and easier to manage.”

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap, £30, Marks & Spencer

Best for: Coloured hair

With the promise to nourish hair as you sleep, this product uses the brand’s signature Healthy Hair Molecule to enhance colour vibrancy for up to five washes – a great overnight treatment for those who colour their hair often.

Top review: “It’s the best product that I’ve had tried in my life. The frizz decreased and I smell really good - that’s the reason because I love living proof.”

John Frieda overnight miracles hair treatment, £7.99, Boots

Best for: All budgets

If you’re looking to try and overnight hair mask but don’t want to make too much of an investment, John Frieda’s treatment is a one size fits all affair promising to moisturise hair while you sleep.

Top review: “My hair was amazing the next day and felt as though it gave it some volume too.”

Amika dream routine overnight hydration treatment, £29, Cult Beauty

Best for: Curly hair types

Amika’s overnight treatment is dubbed as a moisture-boosting formula created to target dry, brittle hair of all textures and types. It’s designed to seal in moisture for up to 72hours and keep your hair bouncy and full of life.

Top review: “Having popped it on overnight, I have woken up with silly soft hair after having had frazzled dry locks. Highly recommended if you want something that actually makes a difference.”

Percy & Reed wonder overnight recovery hair mask, £28, Sephora

Best for: Heat damaged hair

If you’ve been a slave to heated hair appliances, this is the product for you – it’s dubbed as “beauty sleep for your hair”, with the promise to restore your hair to its former glory while you sleep. With a fast-absorbing, moisture-infusing formula, it’s a low-maintenance fix for high maintenance hair.

Top review: “The impact is incredible. The frizz has significantly calmed, it's smoother and my hair is so much softer and the effect actually lasts.”

Hair Repair Mask, £55, Dr Barbara Sturm

Best for: Dandruff-prone scalps

As well as promising to moisturise dry, brittle hair, this overnight hair mask works to rebalance the scalp to reduce dandruff, dryness and irritation.

Top review: “Made my hair feel nourished and hydrated. I saw a visible difference in the quality of my hair after one use.”

LifeSaver deep sleep overnight hair treatment, from £11, Sephora

Best for: All hair types

Whatever your hair is lacking, this overnight hair mask will try to fix it. From strengthening to moisturising, this mask is a great entryway into overnight hair treatments – users have said hair gets better the more you use it.

This is also infused with lavender to help you get a better night’s sleep, too.

Top review: “I love this product, it smells divine and makes my hair so soft, this honestly does my hair good, a wonderful treatment.”

