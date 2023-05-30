Jennifer Aniston's $13 secret to glossy hair: shoppers give it a whopping 4.8 stars

The Friends star’s hair is iconic and she showed us all how to get the look

Since she burst onto the scene in the 1990s with ‘The Rachel’, Friends star Jennifer Aniston has had the most enviable locks in Hollywood. And if you’re wondering how the 54-year-old’s hair looks so great, we think we have the answer.

Jen – whose colorist has launched a brightening powder for blondes – has even taken to Instagram to share her exact two-step hair care routine. Step one? Spraying her Lolavie Glossing Detangler on her damp hair before working it through her locks with her go-to $12 detangling brush.

Then, the Murder Mystery star applies Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In, combing it through her hair with her fingers.

"Jennifer has always been known for her iconic, shiny hair, so it was hugely exciting when she launched her Lolavie product range, helping us all to achieve a glossy mane like hers,” says Wellness Editor Melanie Macleod. “Shiny hair like Jen's is at the top of many of our wish lists, as it helps you look instantly polished and put together."

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer has one of the most iconic hair looks in Hollywood

Vegan, made with clean ingredients and cruelty-free, the Glossing Detangler is a lightweight spray enriched with lemon extract, a superfruit complex and chia seed to help enhance shine, detangle and smooth, while also helping protect against heat damage.

Shoppers are raving about the detangler, which is available in a $13 travel size, or the $28 full size.

Jen showed off her two-step hair styling routine - including using her detangling spray - on Instagram

“Shiny, shiny, shiny! This really pumps up the shine and not in a way that glistens like an oil, but like healthy, shiny hair. Pricey and worth it,” enthused one reviewer.

Some shoppers compared Jen’s Lolavie to other popular high-end brands, and declared their favorite.

“I couldn't find another hair detangler or leave in conditioner that beats it, it's a 10 for my hair,” said one reviewer. “I've tried Bed Head, Ouai, Dae, and I've finally found one that I love. This also smells so refreshing.”

Another opted for the trial size, but was so impressed they later went all in. “Absolutely love this detangler! I purchased the travel size to test out, and I'm going back for the full size and will try the other products on this line. It does not weigh my hair down, it's better than Pureology.”