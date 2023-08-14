Reese Witherspoon supports Jennifer Aniston with sweet Instagram post

Reese and Jennifer appear together in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are close friends, appearing alongside each other in various TV shows, from Friends to The Morning Show.

As well as working together, the two actresses support each other's separate projects too, with Reese taking to Instagram to share her love for all that Jen does.

On Sunday, Reese posted a photo on her Stories, sharing an insight into her Sunday routine. The Legally Blonde icon snapped a photo of Jen's haircare brand Lolavie's Intensive Repair Treatment, alongside a Wet Brush hairbrush, captioning the photo: "Sunday hair repair."

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon loves Jennifer Aniston's haircare brand Lolavie

Reese is famed for her glossy blonde hair, so we're excited to learn that Jen's $35 treatment is how she keeps her mane looking amazing.

The Intensive Repair Treatment launched in June, with Jennifer sharing her excitement around the product, posting a video explaining how to use it.

RELATED: 12 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can't live without

"You can use it once a week, wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then you put this in, brush it through, leave it in, sleep in it, leave it for an hour, whatever you want, I'm just excited!"

Fans love the treatment too, taking to their droves to praise it on social media. "A true amazing product. Lolavie is the answer," one wrote, while another added: "My hair is better thanks to this miracle of product."

READ: Jennifer Aniston's $13 secret to glossy hair: shoppers give it a whopping 4.8 stars

A third wrote: "In love with this product," and a fourth agreed: "Salvation to my hair!"

While Jennifer is queen of haircare, Reese has her own beauty brand, acting as global brand ambassador for clean and sustainable beauty brand Biossance.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon support each other's projects

Speaking about her love of the range, Reese said: "I not only fell in love with Biossance’s products, especially the Rose Oil, but also the innovative, female-led team and its mission towards a sustainable future. My skin has never felt healthier."

Jen and Reese have been friends for many years, so it's no surprise they show support for each other's various ventures. Speaking of her admiration for Reese, Jennifer gushed: "I just look at her and I think, You absolutely exhaust me, just looking at your plate.

NEED TO SEE: The Morning Show season 3 trailer: Jennifer Aniston is ready to let the secrets come out

"She is one of the most highly productive human beings I’ve ever encountered. It’s incredible."

On Jen, Reese was equally full of admiration, speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2019 about their first meeting on the set of Friends.

© Getty Reese and Jennifer have known each other for many years

"She was so sweet to me. I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since."

We love a supportive female friendship!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub