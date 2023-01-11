Princess Beatrice's headbands: The timeless trend that proves she's a royal It-girl The royal mother-of-one has this accessory in every colour

Princess Beatrice appears to be going through a style revolution of late, having stepped out in a series of seriously sophisticated ensembles and elegant outfits to attend recent events - and royal fans think her style shift towards more flattering, statement pieces has come about since the birth of her daughter, Sienna.

From dramatic silhouettes to striking floral prints, the 34-year-old royal's sartorial prowess has firmly earned her a reputation of being one of the best-dressed royal ladies. There's one element to her effortless dressing, however, that has become synonymous with her feminine fits - a headband.

The royal owns them in several colours and textures to complement her famous auburn hair. And let's be honest, no royal rocks a headband quite like Princess Beatrice. Channelling her inner Blair Waldorf, there's something about the royal's go-to accessory that elevates every ensemble. Take a closer look at her most beautiful headband moments below…

Princess Beatrice was a vision of elegance at one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's famous garden parties last summer, stepping out at Buckingham Palace in a ditzy Self-Portrait dress. The mother-of-one elevated her summer ensemble with a striking oversized headband from Camilla Rose Millinery, letting her flowing red hair cascade past her shoulders in voluminous curls.

The royal was snapped at the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch in October 2022, dressing up her sophisticated LBD with an emerald velvet headband from designer brand Jennifer Behr.

We can't forget Princess Beatrice's composure at Westminster Hall when she joined her family to follow her late grandmother's coffin on a procession through central London. Looking poised and elegant, the royal donned a ruffle-trim number and a statement chunky oversized headband featuring dramatic bow detailing.

Less is usually more, unless you're Princess Beatrice wearing a headband, that is. The royal opted for a whimsical floral dress as Ascot last year, accessorising with a striking wicker headband topped with Fuschia pink coils - the perfect headpiece to accompany the raffia accents in her waist-cinching belt and chic wicker clutch bag.

A beauty in burgundy, Princess Beatrice beguiled in a striking merlot-hued headband embellished with a delicate veil to attend the Thanksgiving Service for the late Prince Philip back in May.

Princess Beatrice styled a stunning two-tone wrapped headband at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, sweeping her hair into a half-up, half-down up-do to highlight the statement accessory.

If there's any occasion to wear a festive headband, it's Christmas. Back in 2019, the royal was pictured walking to St Mary's Magdalene church through the Queen's estate wearing a stunning brown coat by The Fold Finchley, which she paired with Saint Laurent Babies ankle boots and a belt from Zara - and of course, a green Juliette Botterill headband.

