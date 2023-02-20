Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh rocks cool new hairstyle in rare social media appearance The Hollywood star shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is a doting mom-of-six and is making sure her children are following in her humanitarian footsteps.

Most recently, the Girl, Interrupted star took to Instagram to share a very rare photo reel featuring both her daughters Shiloh, 16, and Zahara, 17 - and for a very good reason.

Shiloh looked almost unrecognizable with a stylish buzzcut, as she posed for a picture to highlight a new project to promote equality for the women in Iran.

The award-winning actress explained that those taking part in the project are sending in a lock of their hair for an exhibition in Paris.

She wrote: "My friend @Prune Nourry is running a beautiful art project to show solidarity with brave women in Iran who are struggling for equality and rights, and to honor their courage.

"My family are taking part. Anyone can participate in the project by sending a lock of their hair, before February 25th, to: MBE #235 13 rue de la Boétie 75 008 Paris, France. The exhibition will take place in NYC, on March 8th, 2023."

Angelina Jolie's daughters - including Shiloh - were involved in a new charity project

Angelina then included the Instagram reel and hashtags: "@Strandforwomen, WomenLifeFreedom MahsaAmini."

Angelina is no stranger to her philanthropy work and has helped support numerous causes around the world.

Along with Shiloh and Zahara, Angelina is also mom to Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While not a lot is known about Angelina and Brad's children, the actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

Shiloh has rocked many hairstyles over the years

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

