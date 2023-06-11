Chelsea Handler's wild hair transformation will leave you doing a double take - see photo

Chelsea Handler is usually seen sporting sleek, super straight blonde hair, which she tends to wear down with a side parting.

However, last week during a star-studded night out with Drew Barrymore to watch Jacqueline Novak's one woman show, Get On Your Knees, the 48-year-old decided to change things up - and she looked great!

The Chelsea Handler Show star took to Instagram to share a selfie ahead of her evening out, where she unveiled a new laid-back 'do.

VIDEO: Chelsea Handler braves the cold in just a bikini!

The star's hair was styled in loose, wild waves, which had been created from air drying. "Last night was fun. First, I let my hair air dry," she wrote against the picture, which was shared to her 5M followers.

It's been a busy time for Chelsea, who too is on the road on her The LBB Tour. The comedy icon is incredibly open and talks about her personal life and everything in between on her tour.

Chelsea Handler showcased her wild and wavy hairdo

She most recently opened up about her experience on dating apps and her thoughts on getting back out there following her split from Jo Koy in 2022, during an interview last week with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on Golf Cart Confessions.

"I’m on Raya!" she shared, adding, "In terms of dating someone, yeah I've dated guys on Raya. Have I fallen in love with anyone (on there)? No, but what I will say about Raya is it yields better results than a lot of other dating sites. I like when I go to London, set something up for there, go to New York, set a little thing up for there. Raya is perfect for that."

Chelsea Handler out with her celeb friends including Drew Barrymore

She added: "I don’t need a companion. If I’m gonna be a companion with someone, I better be in love with them. And yes, the goal is to find love and be in love. Who doesn’t love that feeling?"

MORE: Chelsea Handler looks like a Baywatch star in red cut-out bikini

READ: Chelsea Handler pays emotional tribute to brother who died aged 22: 'We were never 6 again'

The comedy star is incredibly honest about her personal life on her podcast, Dear Chelsea, too and last September she reflected on her decision to live a child-free life, gaining a lot of praise as a result.

© Photo: Instagram The comedy star never takes herself too seriously!

"I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don't have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them," she explained.

MORE: Chelsea Handler highlights incredible figure in bikini photo

MORE: Chelsea skis in a bikini in photo you have to see!

"I look at it like this — because I don't have my own children, I'm able to send strangers to college. I'm able to support kids that I'll never meet, in countries that I'll never even visit. But I'm able to give so much because I don't have my own family and to me, that is my purpose. I would be a [expletive] mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world."

See more fun photos of Chelsea Handler below

Chelsea Handler recently stunned fans with a quirky shower selfie

© Photo: Instagram Chelsea Handler skis in a bikini every birthday

The award-winning star on the red carpet

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.