Stacey Solomon unveils drastic hair transformation leaving fans stunned

Stacey Solomon is a veritable DIY queen, and on Tuesday, the mother-of-five used her creative talents to drastically transform her luscious locks.

The Loose Women presenter, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to document her hair journey, giving fans a very candid glimpse inside her pamper routine.

© Instagram Stacey posted a candid selfie

Alongside a snapshot of her faded-out roots, Stacey penned: "Omg this is the actual screenshot I took on my live dying my roots [laughing face emoji] why am I like this??? At least you can see the terrible roots even if they are a bit blurry."

She subsequently posted a snapshot of her newly dyed locks in all their strawberry-blonde glory – and wow did the final result look stunning.

"It's not fully dry I can't be bothered [laughing face emoji] but it's a MILLION times better, I'm so happy I will have nice hair for holiday!" she gushed in the caption.

"It's the same colour I use every time @l'orealparis (AD I work with L'Oreal) it's called – Preference 9.12 [white heart emoji]."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Stacey's relatable update, with one commenting: "Awww Stace! Love you, please do more lives when you can. [They] make me smile," while a second noted: "Literally the best live, please do these more!"

© Instagram The mother-of-five proudly showed off her fresh locks

A third remarked: "Loved that live I was totally invested in just watching [you] dye your hair [laughing face emoji]" and a fourth sweetly added: "Looks amazing, you're live made me laugh so much, you really lifted my mood thank you!"

Stacey's update comes after the former X Factor contestant marked her first wedding anniversary with beau Joe Swash by reminiscing about their big day, which took place at their family home, Pickle Cottage.

© Instagram The presenter received an inundation of sweet messages

The loved-up couple – who are parents to children Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as Stacey's children Leighton and Zachary and Joe's son Harry – appeared to sit in the garden as they watched their wedding video projected onto a big screen.

In the emotional clip, Joe could be seen reading out his wedding vows at the altar. He looked visibly moved as he stood before Stacey with tears in his eyes.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

"One year down, forever to go… [dove emoji] Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it's been a whole year," Stacey sweetly penned in her caption.

"We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time. This was my favourite part (and the boys' speeches). It was even more magical than I remembered. To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Awww Joe getting all welled up is just the sweetest! Happy anniversary!!" noted one, while another remarked: "That gave me goosebumps. Just so wholesome. Love that you have shared this with us. This is beautiful."

© Getty The couple share three children together

A third wrote: "I'm so glad you found each other, the most perfect match! Honestly one of the purest loves I've ever seen, so real," and a fourth added: "Absolute love in both your eyes I can only dream of finding this [pink hearts] happy anniversary."