10 expert tips to make hair grow faster, stronger and longer

Whether you sport a crop, braids, long bob or Rapunzel-worthy waves, it seems the pursuit of healthy, strong hair is universal. Google searches for ‘hair loss’ and ‘hair growth’ jumped to their highest rates during the pandemic and have remained a key global search term ever since.

Searches for ‘hair growth’ increased by 1.3 million a month during Q3 of 2023, with ‘long hair’ growing by 3 million a month* (source: beautymatter.com). On TikTok the #hairgrowth tag has been viewed by three billion users and counting.

It's what experts are calling the ‘skinification’ of hair, as consumers look to care for their hair as much as they do their complexions in a post-Covid, work from home world.

Human scalp hair grows on average 1.3cm a month. The hair growth cycle has three phases: the growing phase, anagen, the regressing phase, catagen, and the resting phase, telogen. Within the scalp at any point in time, about 85% of the hairs are growing, 14% are resting and 1% are regressing.

But how exactly can we encourage stronger, longer locks?

To separate the facts from fiction, we spoke to a nutritionist, biological scientist and research and development expert in hair to discover the secrets to optimum hair growth – plus all the details on the bestselling supplement shown to add 4,000 new hair shafts to every user...

Discover the experts' advice to longer, stronger hair

Q: What affects the hair growth cycle?

A: “Hair growth can be disrupted by many factors such as genetics, stress, pollution, diet, hormones, cosmetic procedures, or even excessive hair cleansing.” Jennifer Lozano, Haircare Specialist, Research and Development Expert at Gold Collagen

Q: What foods should we include in our diet to boost hair growth?

A: “Avocados, eggs, spinach, sunflower seeds, lentils, salmon and collagen peptides are the best foods for optimum hair health. Not only do they contribute to a healthy hair cycle but they also helps repair and rejuvenate the hair.” Dr Vidhi Patel, Nutritionist at Gold Collagen

Q: Which ingredients should we look for in a shampoo or conditioner for healthy, strong hair?

A:

Glycerine, Panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) and Hyaluronic Acid: Moisture is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy hair, so seek out products containing one or a combination of these.

Protein: Hair is primarily composed of protein, so incorporating protein into your hair care routine can help strengthen the hair shaft. Hydrolysed keratin, silk proteins, or amino acids are key.

Vitamins and Minerals: Shampoos enriched with vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, biotin, and niacinamide can promote overall hair health and encourage growth.

Natural Oils: Shampoos containing natural oils like argan oil, coconut oil, or jojoba oil can help nourish and condition the hair, leaving it soft and manageable.

Collagen: Collagen is a protein that can contribute to hair strength and elasticity. Some shampoos include collagen or collagen-boosting ingredients to support healthy hair.

Tea Tree Oil or Peppermint Oil: These oils are known for their soothing and invigorating properties. They can help with scalp health and may be beneficial for those dealing with dandruff or scalp irritation.

An effective washing routine can help boost hair growth

"Ideally you want to avoid any shampoo or conditioner with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrance or excessive alcohol content, as these can irritate the scalp and strip the hair of its natural oils.” Alvaro Miranda de Larra, Biological Scientist at Gold Collagen

Q: How can a collagen supplement improve the condition of our hair?

A: “Adding the right supplement to your daily regime can boost your hair growth and strength. Gold Collagen’s Hairlift formula is scientifically tested and clinically proven to help improve hair growth, and designed to help make hair look fuller, thicker and healthier whilst defending it against the factors that disrupt the natural growth of hair.” Jennifer Lozano, Haircare Specialist, Research and Development Expert at Gold Collagen

Formulated with a unique combination of 18 active ingredients including rocket extract, hydrolysed keratin, hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid, borage oil, selenium, copper and zinc, the Hairlift complex supports your natural hair growth cycle, keratin formation and promotes overall skin, hair and nail health.

With a delicious pineapple, peach and mango flavour, Hairlift also provides 100% of your daily Vitamin C intake while collagen peptides ensure your skin and nails are taken care of, too.

Extracts of Nettle and Rosemary contribute to shiny lustrous hair, while copper contributes to normal hair pigmentation, ensuring the vibrancy of your natural tones.

The formula is free from sugars, gluten and lactose. Served in recyclable glass bottles it is also free from preservatives, which can be found in plastic or sachet forms of collagen.

Also aiding the normal function of the immune and nervous systems, each bottle contains 4,000mg of Marine Collagen. Drink one per day and see results in as soon as one month.

Q: Can any hair type see results while taking Hairlift?

A: “Yes absolutely! Gold Collagen Hairlift Is designed to support all hair health. Keratin and collagen are structural proteins that provide strength and elasticity to the hair shaft regardless of your hair type. They are a crucial component for maintaining healthy hair. However, one needs to be regular with their supplementation to see lasting results.

“Using a collagen and keratin-based supplement should be complemented by a healthy hair care routine, including proper cleansing, conditioning, and protection from heat and environmental damage.

"We recommend using Gold Collagen Scalp Revival Serum to strengthen and activate hair follicles from the root and maintain scalp nutrition – it works as a magic duo with the liquid supplement.” Jennifer Lozano, Haircare Specialist, Research and Development Expert at Gold Collagen

Try introducing the serum before bed to strengthen and activate the hair follicles from the root and maintain a healthy scalp. It promises to improve hair density and stimulate hair growth with its blend of hydrolysed keratin, soy and hyaluronic acid.

Divide dry hair into sections and apply the product directly to the scalp, using one pipette per section. Massage gently into the scalp and leave to absorb overnight.

Q: How has Hairlift been tested?

A: “A clinical trial which was randomised, double-blinded and placebo-controlled was conducted in Spain for 5 months, and included 40 subjects taking Gold Collagen Hairlift. The clinical study showed an increase in hair density of 4,170 new hair shafts per user after the treatment and an increase in the growth phase of 83% after the treatment.

“After 30 days of product intake, more than 70% agreed that the product has an anti-hair loss effect, and more than half of the volunteers agreed that the product was effective to increase hair density, and that the falling of the hair had been reduced when combing it.*” Alvaro Miranda de Larra, Biological Scientist at Gold Collagen

Q: How long after drinking Hairlift can we expect to see a boost in hair growth and strength?

A: “Results of our research has shown you can grow more than 4,000 new hairs in a matter of weeks with constant, daily Hairlift use. The longer the supplement is taken, the better the results get.” Jennifer Lozano, Haircare Specialist, Research and Development Expert at Gold Collagen

Q: Can Hairlift be used post-pregnancy?

A: “One of the best things one can do postpartum as well as for breastfeeding mothers is to give the body an optimum amount of collagen to aid tissue repair, wound healing, and correct post-partum hair loss. It will also help add lustre to the hair.

“Collagen also works significantly in improving joint and muscle health as well healing any wear and tear of tissues that might have occurred during the delivery. It is safe to take collagen supplements while breast feeding.” Dr Vidhi Patel, Nutritionist at Gold Collagen

Q: Can Hairlift be used during menopause?

A: “Hormonal changes can affect the body in various ways during the menopause. Hairlift may help support hair growth and overall skin health during this time. In general, maintaining a balanced diet, proper hydration, and a healthy lifestyle can contribute to overall hair health.

“It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure that it is safe and suitable for your specific situation during menopause. They can provide personalised advice based on your health status, medical history, and any potential interactions with other medications or supplements you may be taking.” Jennifer Lozano, Haircare Specialist, Research and Development Expert at Gold Collagen

