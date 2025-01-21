Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's dramatic pixie cut was 90s perfection in unearthed photo - see more royal transformations
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's dramatic pixie cut was 90s perfection in unearthed photo - see more royal transformations
royals with pixie cuts © Getty Images

Zara Tindall's dramatic pixie cut was 90s perfection in unearthed photo - see more royal transformations

Princess Charlene and Duchess Sophie have also embraced the cropped 'do

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Trends harking back to the 90s and early 2000s are continuing to reign supreme on the streets and on the catwalks. Low-rise jeans, baby T-shirts, bejewelled jeans and baguette bags have all made a major comeback in recent years.

The nostalgic revival has also trickled down into the realms of hair and beauty, with frosted eyeshadows, glossy lipsticks and cropped tresses also taking centre stage. One hairdo in particular appears to be having its moment in the limelight – cue the choppy yet playful pixie cut.

Emma Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Emma showed off her pixie cut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards earlier this month

Those flying the flag for the daring 'do include the likes of It-Girls Iris Law, model Jourdan Dunn and actress Emma Stone.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All the golden-haired royals

An array of royals have also plumped for pixie cuts through the years. It was a staple for Zara Tindall in the late 1990s and quickly became a signature style for Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Keep scrolling to discover the best photos of royals rocking daring pixie cuts…

1/6

zara tindall in striped jacket © Getty Images

Zara Tindall

While Princess Anne's daughter has since opted for a longer style, Zara Tindall was renowned for wearing her icy blonde locks in a super-cropped style featuring a centre parting and choppy layers.

2/6

couple attending wedding © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie

Did you know that the Duchess of Edinburgh emerged onto the royal scene rocking a dark blonde pixie cut? 

The royal, who is married to Prince Edward, experimented with the look for several years before opting for her current signature style comprising beachy blonde waves falling just below her shoulders.

3/6

princess charlene in grey suit© Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco is the unofficial queen of the pixie cut! While the South African-born beauty adores switching up her mane, her trusty cropped 'do appears to be a firm favourite. 

She's added an array of highlights and lowlights through the years, but typically tops up her pixie cut with a platinum blonde hue.

4/6

princess diana with sunglasses © Getty Images

Late Princess Diana

The late Princess Diana reportedly did away with her long tresses in the late 1990s after she was convinced to do so by her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. 

According to British Vogue, Diana was at a photoshoot when she asked Sam: "What would you do to my hair if you could do anything you wanted?" to which her hairstylist replied: "I'd just cut it all off and start again." And the rest is history…

Diana's pixie cut was a feathered masterpiece with honeyed highlights galore and a voluminous hold. 

5/6

princess laurentien in red dress and cardigan © Getty Images

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands looks so chic with her modern pixie cut. The royal, who is married to Prince Constantijn, has opted for a fresh take on the classic cut with a sweeping side fringe and choppy layers.

6/6

woman at wedding in pink corset and brown skirt © Getty Images

Princess Martha Louise

Princess Martha Louise of Norway previously modelled a flippy pixie cut in the early 2000s. Back in 2001, the Norwegian royal was the epitome of princess glitz dressed in a sugary pink corset, a collared cape and a diamante-studded silk skirt. 

The cherry on top, nonetheless, was her glossy, chocolate brown 'do adorned with a stunning tiara.  

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More