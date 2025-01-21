Zara Tindall's dramatic pixie cut was 90s perfection in unearthed photo - see more royal transformations

Trends harking back to the 90s and early 2000s are continuing to reign supreme on the streets and on the catwalks. Low-rise jeans, baby T-shirts, bejewelled jeans and baguette bags have all made a major comeback in recent years.

The nostalgic revival has also trickled down into the realms of hair and beauty, with frosted eyeshadows, glossy lipsticks and cropped tresses also taking centre stage. One hairdo in particular appears to be having its moment in the limelight – cue the choppy yet playful pixie cut.

Emma showed off her pixie cut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards earlier this month

Those flying the flag for the daring 'do include the likes of It-Girls Iris Law, model Jourdan Dunn and actress Emma Stone.

An array of royals have also plumped for pixie cuts through the years. It was a staple for Zara Tindall in the late 1990s and quickly became a signature style for Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Keep scrolling to discover the best photos of royals rocking daring pixie cuts…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Zara Tindall While Princess Anne's daughter has since opted for a longer style, Zara Tindall was renowned for wearing her icy blonde locks in a super-cropped style featuring a centre parting and choppy layers.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Duchess Sophie Did you know that the Duchess of Edinburgh emerged onto the royal scene rocking a dark blonde pixie cut? The royal, who is married to Prince Edward, experimented with the look for several years before opting for her current signature style comprising beachy blonde waves falling just below her shoulders.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene of Monaco is the unofficial queen of the pixie cut! While the South African-born beauty adores switching up her mane, her trusty cropped 'do appears to be a firm favourite. She's added an array of highlights and lowlights through the years, but typically tops up her pixie cut with a platinum blonde hue.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Late Princess Diana The late Princess Diana reportedly did away with her long tresses in the late 1990s after she was convinced to do so by her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. According to British Vogue, Diana was at a photoshoot when she asked Sam: "What would you do to my hair if you could do anything you wanted?" to which her hairstylist replied: "I'd just cut it all off and start again." And the rest is history… Diana's pixie cut was a feathered masterpiece with honeyed highlights galore and a voluminous hold.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands looks so chic with her modern pixie cut. The royal, who is married to Prince Constantijn, has opted for a fresh take on the classic cut with a sweeping side fringe and choppy layers.