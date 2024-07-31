Princess Charlotte's Taylor Swift-inspired hairstyle is too cute

Princess Charlottle publicly declared her allegiance to Taylor Swift this summer, attending The Eras Tour alongside her father, Prince William and brother, Prince George, with Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce snapping a selfie of the gang.

The young royal channelled Taylor via her outfit, wearing a sequin-adorned ensemble, but she's been making homage to her favourite popstar for several years now – did you notice?

For many years now, Princess Charlotte has been wearing braids in her hair – a style Taylor has become known for over the last year. In fact, Taylor was seen with a mini braid woven into her hair so many times that fans began to suspect it was an Easter egg (a clue Taylor leaves for her fans about new music).

While Taylor has yet to explain the message between the tiny braids in her hair, nothing is accidental for the Mastermind singer, so we expect it will all become clear soon. The 34-year-old does sing about braids a few times, but it's not known if that's the reason for her plaits.

Taylor Swift's lyrics about braids

On But Daddy I Love Him, Taylor sings "Tendrils tucked into a woven braid," and in searing heartbreak song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, she writes: "I'm combing through the braids of lies."

Taylor also sang about braids in Folklore's track Seven, writing: "Your braids like a pattern, love you to the moon and to Saturn."

Given Princess Charlotte is a big fan of Taylor's it makes sense that she plaited her hair for the tour – read on to see Taylor and the princess' matching hairstyles…

1/ 9 © Instagram Twinning on tour Princess Charlotte wore her long hair twisted into two braids when she watched her idol at Wembley Stadium.



2/ 9 © Getty Braids at the Grammys 2024 Taylor Swift announced her album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammys, with a brad entwined in her low ponytail. TWINS: Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna twinned - did you spot it?

3/ 9 © Getty Christmas hair For the royal family's Christmas morning service at Sandringham in 2023, Charlotte added a velvet ribbon to her plaits.



4/ 9 © Getty Super Bowl style Taylor added an intricate braid to her hair when she watched Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, storm to Victoria at the Super Bowl in February 2024.



5/ 9 © Getty Tennis braids For her attendance at the 2023 Wimbledon men's final, Charlotte wore a summery blue ribbon in her Taylor Swift-inspired hair.



6/ 9 © Getty New York nights January 2024 saw Taylor and fellow BFL WAG Brittany Mahomes visit Nobu in New York, plaiting a tiny thin braid into her bun. DISCOVER: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public engagement essential inherited from Prince William

7/ 9 © Getty Braids like a pattern Princess Charlotte's hair was wound into a braid around a bun for the 2023 Trooping the Colour – remarkably similar to Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy's hair look and the intricate updo the royal wore for her grandfather King Charles' coronation in 2023.



8/ 9 © Getty Taylor's Gammys braids Taylor's tightly woven braids looked gorgeous at the 2021 Grammys

9/ 9 © Getty Princess Charlotte's coronation braids If you can't wear intricate braids for the coronation, when can you?