Princess Charlotte's Taylor Swift-inspired hairstyle is too cute

Princess Charlottle publicly declared her allegiance to Taylor Swift this summer, attending The Eras Tour alongside her father, Prince William and brother, Prince George, with Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce snapping a selfie of the gang.
The young royal channelled Taylor via her outfit, wearing a sequin-adorned ensemble, but she's been making homage to her favourite popstar for several years now – did you notice?
For many years now, Princess Charlotte has been wearing braids in her hair – a style Taylor has become known for over the last year. In fact, Taylor was seen with a mini braid woven into her hair so many times that fans began to suspect it was an Easter egg (a clue Taylor leaves for her fans about new music).
While Taylor has yet to explain the message between the tiny braids in her hair, nothing is accidental for the Mastermind singer, so we expect it will all become clear soon. The 34-year-old does sing about braids a few times, but it's not known if that's the reason for her plaits.
Taylor Swift's lyrics about braids
On But Daddy I Love Him, Taylor sings "Tendrils tucked into a woven braid," and in searing heartbreak song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, she writes: "I'm combing through the braids of lies."
Taylor also sang about braids in Folklore's track Seven, writing: "Your braids like a pattern, love you to the moon and to Saturn."
Given Princess Charlotte is a big fan of Taylor's it makes sense that she plaited her hair for the tour – read on to see Taylor and the princess' matching hairstyles…