Heidi Klum rocks gorgeous hair transformation as she poses in pinstripe bra

Looking fit and fabulous at 50, Heidi Klum never fails to give us serious fashion inspiration – and she can now add hair influencer to her CV.

The AGT judge looked incredible in her latest Instagram selfie showcasing her winter hair transformation. Heidi posed in a stylish suit co-ord, comprising high-waisted pinstripe flares and a matching balcony bra. The former Project Runway host was presumably planning to add a coordinating jacket to complete the look.

Heidi's chest-length hair had been given a winter makeover, complete with soft blonde highlights and thick bangs.

The "cute" new cut boasted thick, choppy layers framing her face - ultra-low maintenance and super chic.

Heidi made the most of her model features with a glamorous beauty transformation to match. She added a fluttering of mascara, dark grey liner, and a sweep of gold glittery shadow to make her eyes stand out.

The German-American supermodel completed her beauty blend with a dewy, creamy foundation, a dusting of pale rosy blusher, and a nude lip in the palest shade of pink.

"Thank you @wendyiles_hair for my cute cut," the mother-of-four – who raises children Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, with ex-husband Seal – captioned the post.

The woman behind Heidi's new look is Wendy Isles, renowned celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Iles Formula haircare brand.

Heidi's statuesque frame and down-to-earth humour have made her a household name and afforded her endless commercial modelling opportunities.

The star says, however, that she never really fit in with her fellow OG supermodels of the 90s (Naomi Campbell, Christie Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and co) because she was deemed too mainstream for high fashion runways and magazine covers.

"I was never really part of the real big supermodels at the time," Heidi told People StyleWatch. "The designers back then, they were always a little bit like, 'You’re too commercial; you will never land on a real magazine cover.'"

Runway castings were particularly tough for her. "I was also too big to fit in any of the clothes," she explained. "They weren't lying! I remember going to Paris and trying all those dresses on. I could never fit in them. And I was thin, but they were even thinner. So I never got those jobs."