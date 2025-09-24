Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Susan Lucci's fans barely recognize her as she steps out in Florence
The All My Children star, 78, travelled through Europe on vacation before returning to her home in the US

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Susan Lucci attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at a private residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)© WireImage
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Susan Lucci created a stir on social media this week when she shared a photo of herself in Florence sporting a new look. The soap queen knows how to wow with her sense of style but her latest switch up was linked to her hair rather than her wardrobe. 

Susan shared a sun-filled photo of herself on vacation, wearing a floral print and dress hiding behind large sunglasses. Her locks were loose around her shoulders and were considerably lighter than her usual highlighted brunette tresses. Away from the red carpet, Susan let her natural beauty and hair shine through.

Susan Lucci at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards© Gilbert Flores
Susan's hair doesn't look like this anymore

Her fans loved her toned-down appearance and new hues and commented: "Pretty hair color," and, "always a beauty." But some didn't even realize it was Susan. "I almost didn’t recognize you. I love the color of your hair, beautiful," wrote one, while many others mirrored the statement. 

Turning 79

It's hard to believe Susan will turn 79 in December. She stays in shape with regular Pilates sessions and as for her beauty regime, she told HELLO! all about it.

Susan posing with blonde natural hair © Instagram
Susan has gone blonde
Susan Lucci dazzled in sequins as she attended The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert© Getty Images
Susan knows how to shine

While attending a special City of Hope gala in 2024, she divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Aging with grace

Susan refuses to let age define her and previously called for people in their golden years not to "count yourself out." She revealed to People the best piece of advice she ever got about growing older when she recalled a phone conversation with her mom, Jeannette Lucci, who died at the age of 104.

Susan Lucci attends the 2024 CSHL Double Helix Medals Dinner at the American Museum of Natural History on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC)© Patrick McMullan
She puts on a glamorous display

"I remember when I turned 60. I called my mother," Susan said. "I was having a lot of trouble with that particular number, and I called my mother and I said, 'Mom, how did you deal with it? And how are you dealing with now?'"

Susan added: "And there was a little pause on the other end and she said, 'Well, I just don’t think about it.' And I thought, you know what? That is the best answer anyone could give me. … Don’t put any labels on yourself. Don’t let the number define you."

