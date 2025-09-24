Susan Lucci's fans barely recognize her as she steps out in Florence

Susan Lucci created a stir on social media this week when she shared a photo of herself in Florence sporting a new look. The soap queen knows how to wow with her sense of style but her latest switch up was linked to her hair rather than her wardrobe.

Susan shared a sun-filled photo of herself on vacation, wearing a floral print and dress hiding behind large sunglasses. Her locks were loose around her shoulders and were considerably lighter than her usual highlighted brunette tresses. Away from the red carpet, Susan let her natural beauty and hair shine through.

© Gilbert Flores Susan's hair doesn't look like this anymore

Her fans loved her toned-down appearance and new hues and commented: "Pretty hair color," and, "always a beauty." But some didn't even realize it was Susan. "I almost didn’t recognize you. I love the color of your hair, beautiful," wrote one, while many others mirrored the statement.

Turning 79

It's hard to believe Susan will turn 79 in December. She stays in shape with regular Pilates sessions and as for her beauty regime, she told HELLO! all about it.

© Instagram Susan has gone blonde

© Getty Images Susan knows how to shine

While attending a special City of Hope gala in 2024, she divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Aging with grace

Susan refuses to let age define her and previously called for people in their golden years not to "count yourself out." She revealed to People the best piece of advice she ever got about growing older when she recalled a phone conversation with her mom, Jeannette Lucci, who died at the age of 104.

© Patrick McMullan She puts on a glamorous display

"I remember when I turned 60. I called my mother," Susan said. "I was having a lot of trouble with that particular number, and I called my mother and I said, 'Mom, how did you deal with it? And how are you dealing with now?'"

Susan added: "And there was a little pause on the other end and she said, 'Well, I just don’t think about it.' And I thought, you know what? That is the best answer anyone could give me. … Don’t put any labels on yourself. Don’t let the number define you."