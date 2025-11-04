How to boost hair growth with a gua-sha comb - and why it helps 'soften' face wrinkles, too

You've probably heard of using a gua sha to help tone your face and neck - but did you know there's a similar tool to help with hair loss? Also known as a jade comb or head gua sha, this tool has become the perfect complement to a relaxing daily hair care ritual for many. It’s essential for relieving tension and stimulating hair growth directly from the scalp. While we first heard about this tool a few years ago, it's now gaining serious traction in the beauty world. Following the widespread success of the facial gua sha and driven by a growing concern about seasonal hair loss (especially with the arrival of autumn), this tool is on our radar.

It has a number of both health advantages and beauty perks. Aesthetic technician Ruth López, a cranial massage specialist at Madrid aesthetics clinic The Secret Lab, explains: "Treatments focused on the scalp aim to activate your head's 'meridians'... they have a toning effect for your scalp but they also contribute to your overall well-being. [Head] massage tools stimulate energetic points and promote lymphatic drainage, which helps to reduce inflammation in the face, neck and head."

But, to make sure that you use the head gua sha correctly, let's get into exactly what head meridians are and how they're key for both your hair health and your face, too..

What are head meridians - and why is knowing what they are key to beauty?

© Getty Images Head meridians - channels through which the body's energy flows - are closely related to acupuncture

Sunny Cho of The Holistic Skin Care explains that in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), meridians - channels through which the body's energy flows - are closely related to acupuncture, a therapy that stimulates energy points across the body to treat ailments.

Sunny uses an interesting analogy to illustrate the point: meridians are like train lines, while the energy points are the stops the train makes. Each meridian represents an internal organ, so by using gua sha to gently press these lines, we can activate circulation and calm the nervous system.

A gua sha comb helps promote skin oxygenation, stronger and shinier hair and a reduction in hair loss

A similar comparison is offered by TCM expert Estefanía Mata de las Heras. She explains that meridians are an invisible plumbing system, and the "pegs" connecting these pipes are the energy points.

The head contains eight meridians, divided into upper, lower and extraordinary paths. Targeting them can be highly effective for treating headaches, migraines, tension and even intestinal discomfort, depending on the patient's ailment.

© Getty Hair loss affects around 50% of women at some point in their lives

The hair and skincare benefits of a gua sha comb & cranial massage

Experts at Conscious Botanist say incorporating a head gua sha promotes skin oxygenation, results in stronger and shinier hair and helps reduce hair loss.

As an aesthetic technician, López notes the beauty advantages of cranial massages include:

Glow and radiance: By stimulating blood circulation, it increases oxygenation, promoting skin that looks noticeably more luminous and healthy.

By stimulating blood circulation, it increases oxygenation, promoting skin that looks noticeably more luminous and healthy. Minimised puffiness: Massage is excellent for reducing facial swelling and under-eye bags, as the massage action promotes the drainage of accumulated fluids and toxins.

Massage is excellent for reducing facial swelling and under-eye bags, as the massage action promotes the drainage of accumulated fluids and toxins. Smoother expression: Simply by releasing tension in your muscles, the tool can help soften the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, especially across the forehead and around the eyes.

A three-in-one beauty win!

© @conscious.botanist Incorporating a head gua sha into your routine promotes skin oxygenation, results in stronger and shinier hair and helps reduce hair loss

How to use a gua sha comb

To supercharge your gua sha comb's cooling and decongestant effects, simply keep it in the fridge. Use it periodically during your evening downtime - even while you're relaxing on the sofa watching television.

You'll be amazed at how fast stimulating your head's meridians and acupuncture points makes you feel better, instantly softens your facial expression and helps you to relax.