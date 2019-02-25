﻿
All the times supermodel Irina Shayk wowed us with beautiful hairstyles

Irina Shayk Oscars 2019
Supermodel Irina Shayk is the envy of women the world over with her stunning looks and the divine Bradley Cooper for a boyfriend. The Russian beauty, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley, has become one of the fashion world's most sought after models, working for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Versace and Givenchy. Irina has the type of long, glossy locks we can only dream of – does she ever have a bad hair day? From elegant up-dos to cascading wavy down looks and poker straight styles, Irina's hairstyles are always spot on.

Here are some of our favourites…

2/15

This is how a bob is meant to look. Irina is straight out of a Bond film with this perfect short style, which she revealed at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2019.

3/15

Irina looked seriously chic with this slicked back up up-do at the 2019 BAFTAs. If we tried this, we'd look like a guy, but Irina totally nails the Parisian style.

4/15

Ooh, we love a hair slide and Irina shows how to carry it off grown-up style at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with her hair tucked behind her ears.

5/15

The Russian model oozes glamour with her high ponytail, secured with a loop of her own hair and a few well-hidden clips. Irina showcased the look at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

6/15
6/15

Looking as sultry as ever at a benefit in New York, Irina upped the beauty stakes with her poker straight hair worn pushed back.

7/15
7/15

Irina looked every inch an ethereal beauty when she walked in the Diane von Furstenberg show with her hair packed with heaps of volume, accessorised with a chic floral headpiece.

8/15
8/15

The Russian beauty turned heads with her elegant ballerina-inspired bun, leaving it slightly messy with loose strands for a laidback finish.

9/15
9/15

We were huge fans of Irina's tousled wet-look locks for a dinner hosted by Topshop and Ciara – add a touch of edge like the star by wearing the style slicked back.

10/15
10/15

The brunette beauty could have stepped out of old Hollywood with retro loose waves swept to the side, adding an extra touch of glamour by pairing the look with a statement red lipstick.

11/15
11/15

Taking the ponytail from day to night, Irina chose a low style, tied at the nape of neck, keeping all of her hair super sleek and smooth.

12/15
12/15

We loved Irina's boho chic hairstyle at the Met Gala – and her effortlessly glamorous look is so easy to recreate. Simply brush your hair through into a middle parting, take the front strands of the left side and create a small plait, pinning it towards the back, and repeat the same on the right side.

13/15
13/15

The Hercules actress showed off her beauty credentials with this striking blunt style, parted down the middle for a showstopping look.

14/15
14/15

The model gave us major hair envy as she headed to an event hosted by L'Oréal with her glossy locks worn down in tumbling waves.

15/15
15/15

Irina topped beauty lists around the world when she stepped out for the amfAR gala in Cannes, wearing her hair down in a super sleek and chic style with a middle parting.

