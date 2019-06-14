Blonde vs Brunette: 7 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour over the years

When you're a big Hollywood star, changing up your hair colour is no biggie. Having a hairstylist on the payroll means the big stars are used to trying out every trend going; from neon hair to balayage, bobs to bangs - nothing is out of the question. However, one of the most common transformations has to be switching from blonde to brunette (or vice versa!), because these hair colours never go out of fashion. From Margot Robbie to Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Palermo to Jennifer Lawrence, check out who's made the swap over the years…
Margot Robbie
She's a blonde bombshell most of the time but in 2014 she wowed everyone with her dramatic switch up to chocolate brown.