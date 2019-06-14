﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

Blonde vs Brunette: 7 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour over the years

Would you try both?

...
Blonde vs Brunette: 7 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour over the years
You're reading

Blonde vs Brunette: 7 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour over the years

1/7
Next

Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to drastically improving her eyebrows after overplucking in the 90s
margot robbie blonde brunette
1/7

When you're a big Hollywood star, changing up your hair colour is no biggie. Having a hairstylist on the payroll means the big stars are used to trying out every trend going; from neon hair to balayage, bobs to bangs - nothing is out of the question. However, one of the most common transformations has to be switching from blonde to brunette (or vice versa!), because these hair colours never go out of fashion. From Margot Robbie to Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Palermo to Jennifer Lawrence, check out who's made the swap over the years…

 

Margot Robbie

She's a blonde bombshell most of the time but in 2014 she wowed everyone with her dramatic switch up to chocolate brown.

jennifer lawrence blonde brunette
2/7

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress has experimented with her hair during her time in the public eye, going the full spectrum from ice blonde to black over the years. We think we like her blonde the best - what do you think?

READ MORE: The top 10 iconic celebrity hairstyles of all-time

jennifer aniston blonde brunette
3/7

Jennifer Aniston

She has one of the most enviable heads of hair in the business, whether she's sun-kissed blonde or glossy brunette. Jealous? Absolutely.

jessica alba blonde brunette
4/7

Jessica Alba

With her gorgeous complexion, we think Jessica Alba suits being blonde AND brunette. The mum-of-three is known to mix up her hairstyles often.

READ MORE: How to prepare your wedding day hair – 6 expert tips you need to know

jessica biel blonde brunette
5/7

Jessica Biel

Although Jessica Biel has experimented with highlights and balayage over the years, she hasn't been fully blonde since 2002.

olivia palermo blonde brunette
6/7

Olivia Palermo

We reckon Olivia Palermo easily has the shiniest hair in Hollywood, blonde or brunette…

READ NEXT: 12 royals ladies who've rocked a fringe over the years

reese witherspoon blonde brunette
7/7

Reese Witherspoon

Thanks to her iconic role playing Elle Woods in 2001, most people assume Reese Witherspoon is (legally!) blonde but the mum-of-three did dabble on the darker side of things in 2013.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...