The Duchess of Cambridge may be well known for her glossy brunette locks, but she does like to change up her look from time to time! In fact, Kate is rarely seen with just a straight-up dark tone to her hair - she likes to add dimension with sun-kissed pieces, or even auburn tones.
Of course, one thing never changes, and that's the elegant styling of her locks - whether it's up or down, straight or curly, the royal always nails her classic look. Scroll down to see all her royal colour changes over the years!
Following the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, Kate made an appearance in Sheffield rocking some subtle blonde pieces in her hair. It looked like she had added some shorter, face-framing layers, too - no doubt she was thrilled to have been able to see her stylist once salons reopened…