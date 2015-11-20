Miranda Kerr reveals the secrets to her toned figure

Miranda Kerr regularly dazzles her fans, stepping out in chic ensembles showing off her incredibly toned figure. Now, the Australian beauty has revealed the secrets to her fitness routine, including the exercises she practices to stay in shape.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Miranda Kerr has revealed the secret to her fitness routine

"I love to start my day with yoga, and I try to do Pilates five days a week as well," she told Refinery29. "I like the machine, the Reformer. I find you can really target specific muscles, your arms or your legs."

The 32-year-old admitted that she also enjoys exercises which see her spending quality time with her adorable four-year-old son Flynn.

"I love going for a hike, dancing with my son in the house, jumping on the trampoline," she said. "I don't like to exercise alone, although sometimes I do a DVD if I am travelling. It's called Ballet Beautiful by Mary Helen [Bowers]. There is a kundalini yoga video with Gurmukh too. It's really good. She's like, 'If you wake up feeling sluggish, just keep twisting,' and I'm like, 'Okay!'"

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Sep 4, 2015 at 4:06pm PDT

Miranda regularly shares peeks at her workouts with her 7.7 million Instagram followers

With a successful modelling career which has seen her work for major brands including Victoria's Secret, Swarovski, Escada and H&M, Miranda admitted that she feels she has "to stay on top of" keeping fit amidst the regular photoshoots and campaigns she stars in.

"I feel like it's something that I continually have to do, so I have to stay on top of it," she said, speaking about the relationship between staying in shape and a hectic work schedule. "But even if I wasn't, I would work out and eat healthy for my own general wellbeing and how I feel inside my body."

She added: "I notice a big difference inside of my body when I don't do it."