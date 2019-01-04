AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis look positive after first physio session since attack It's been an emotional time for the brothers

Following the brutal attack against them at Christmas, Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis looked positive after AJ took Curtis to his first physio session on Thursday. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the smiling siblings, AJ wrote: "First physio session today @curtispritchard12," signed with the praying, sore head and love heart emojis. Curtis also shared the same photo, which was taken while stood on the BBC Broadcasting House roof where they were interviewed after the session, along with the caption: "Open space = open mind... to approach any situation open minded will allow you to out smart and out create anyone. Don’t let the actions of others destroy or close off your mind. Always be open minded in any situation and you will overcome and will become anything you want !"

AJ and Curtis with Ruth on This Morning

It's been an intense and emotional week for the pair, who were attacked by eight men in a Cheshire club just after Christmas. Curtis had to drop out of Dancing With The Stars, which is Ireland's version of Strictly, after undergoing an emergency operation to correct damage to his knee. Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Wednesday's This Morning in their first TV interview since the incident, Curtis said: "I can only say perhaps it was jealousy, because AJ was doing a couple of photos with people. He's a good looking lad. I was the one getting asked to take the photos, which is fine."

AJ added: "If someone comes up to me and asks me for a photo, if they do it politely, I'm always going to say yes." Speaking of his sadness about the attack, AJ said: "The really sad thing in this scenario was that we were just out to have a good time, and it came from nowhere. There was none of us in the first place causing a hassle or anything, we were not there for that scenario, that's what is really sad for us."

