Victoria Beckham's £32.99 per month gym you'd never expect Posh Spice to go to

Even a broken foot can't keep Victoria Beckham from the gym. After falling over during a workout session in February, the Spice Girl was left with a "clean break" in her left foot, though that hasn't stopped her from keeping up with her disciplined workout routine.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer donned her fracture boot and crutches and headed into Gold's Gym from a sweat session ahead of her highly-anticipated A/W 24 Paris Fashion Week show.

VB displayed her enviably toned figure in sleek black activewear, admitting that even her injury "can't keep [her] out!".

VB proudly displayed her abs in an all-black gym outfit, crutches in hand

Victoria previously shared details of her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, revealing that it's what makes her happiest.

From tackling the treadmill to engaging in weightlifting, the mother-of-four proves her athletic prowess with a seriously impressive hybrid workout regime.

Most surprising, however, is that Victoria's choice of gym is actually one of the most affordable options available in London.

Gold's Gym - where Victoria snapped her post-workout selfie - is an American chain of international fitness centres originally started by Joe Gold in Venice Beach, California.

While Victoria didn't reveal which gym she was at this week, it seems most likely she was working out at the Hanwell branch which is just a few miles from her and David Beckham's £31m Holland Park mansion.

The gym, which is decked out with everything VB would need to complete her intense cardio and strength training exercise programme, also offers Zumba, Yoga, Group Cycling, Mixed Martial Arts, Muscle Endurance Training, and Pilates classes.

© Instagram Victoria often gives fans a glimpse inside her daily workouts

The Hanwell gym also boasts a luxurious pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, ideal for Victoria to soothe her muscles and build up her foot's strength when it's out of the fracture boot.

Despite all the amenities and its A-list member's list, Victoria's affordable gym costs just £32.99 per month, a bargain in comparison to many of the capital's cult fitness communities and five-star gym facilities.

Victoria once showed off her impressive flexibility in her home gym

While VB will have to stick to light exercise for now, the fashion mogul is no doubt itching to get back into her normal fitness routine.

Victoria previously told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30 am and 6 am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a "mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes".