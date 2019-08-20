Gemma Atkinson divides opinion among her fans as she asks their advice What do you think?

Gemma Atkinson is planning on having some much-deserved TLC following her baby daughter Mia's arrival, with her hairdresser set to pay her a visit later in the week. And on Tuesday evening, the former Emmerdale actress asked her fans for their advice on what colour she should dye her hair. Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures of herself – one with blonde hair and one with brunette hair, and wrote: "Visit from @nataliecropperhair on Friday for my colour – which shade to go though? Blonde or brunette?" Fans were divided, with half of them thinking she should stuck to blonde, while others suggested a change with darker hair. "Blonde all the way," one encouraged, while another wrote: "Blonde, absolutely gorgeous." Another follower told the star: "I like blonde, but it's almost autumn so brown would be nice and warm." Whichever shade Gemma decides, she is sure to look lovely!

Gemma Atkinson asked her fans to help decide on her hair colour - and they were divided!

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Gemma and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who welcomed baby Mia in July. The proud parents have been sharing regular updates with their fans during their first few weeks of parenthood, from Mia's first outing to celebrating her six-week birthday at Gemma's favourite bar in Manchester. While Gorka was busy training ahead of the new series of Strictly, Gemma took Mia and her mum and stepfather out for lunch at Manchester-based beer bar Albert's Schloss, and joked that when Mia's older she will enjoy it as much as she used to when she went with former Strictly star Simon Rimmer.

MORE: Alex Jones gives fans serious holiday envy with new photo

The star shared a photo of herself as a brunette against one of her with her blonde hair

Shortly after Mia's arrival, Gemma gave her first interview about motherhood on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she spoke about bonding with Mia instantly. She said: "It's crazy. Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along that if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum. As soon as I saw her it just changed."

READ: Emma Willis shares rare photo of her three adorable children

Gemma recently opened up about her traumatic birth story in a bid to help other mothers. The star had to have an emergency C-section, and then suffered a hemorrhage, leaving nine doctors fighting to save her life. She admitted during her radio interview that it has been nice to hear that so many women have been able to seek comfort in her story, knowing that they are not alone. She said: "It’s been nice actually. I've had loads of messages from women who've had similar things and you think 'oh gosh I'm glad it's not just me', you know what I mean? Because a lot of people say 'Oh I thought it was something that I ate or some exercise that I did or maybe I walked a bit too far'. It's just nothing to do with that, it's just Mother Nature, unfortunately."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.