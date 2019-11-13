Spencer Matthews reveals why he became lazy in his twenties Spencer was attending the launch of his new drinks brand

He's recently spoken about his decision to go sober and how it's changed his life, and Spencer Matthews has now opened up on the reasons he blames alcohol for his 'lazy-streak' in his twenties.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the launch of his new low-alcohol drink brand, The Clean Liquor Co., Spencer revealed that he blames alcohol for his past mindset. "I had a bit of a lazy streak to me, I had high opinions of myself without any real grounding reason to, I made a bit of television that did ok, and all of a sudden life was pretty relaxed for me."

Spencer was joined by sister-in-law Pippa Middleton at the event

The former Made in Chelsea star continued: "I've always thought in the back of my mind I could do something really special with my life and I was just on a real path to not achieving that, and I blame that on alcohol."

The Clean Liquor Co. is a new drinks brand from the TV star, and has recently launched its first product. The 'CleanGin' drink is an alcohol-alternative that offers an option for those that are wanting to drink less or not at all as part of a cleaner lifestyle, due to having 30 times less alcohol than alcoholic gin. Spencer explained prior to the event: "You'd need to drink 31 clean gin and tonics to compare a single normal gin and tonic."

Despite the new spirit offering a 'clean' alternative to alcoholic spirits, Spencer was eager to not let the company become a "preachy" brand. He told HELLO!: "At no point are we going to be a preachy-sober company that says you know 'you need to go sober', [because] nobody wants to hear it."

Spencer's wife, Vogue, Pippa and Spencer at his drinks launch

The 31-year-old then went on to explain that being told he drank too much was something he didn't like to hear, so was eager for the brand not to do the same. "I think if you drink too much and you're told you drink too much typically you don't like it, I know I didn't," he said, "so you need to be careful about how you approach these things."

Joining Spencer at the launch was wife Vogue Williams, his brother, James, and sister-in-law Pippa Middleton. Pippa looked chic in red at the glitzy event, and posed for pictures with Spencer and his wife Vogue, 34. Also attending was Pippa's brother James Middleton along with father Michael, who were not pictured at the event.

Spencer gave a speech at the event, during which he spoke touchingly about his wife Vogue and their one-year-old son, Theodore. He told attendees: "In the year and a half that I've been sober, in the comfort of married life, Vogue and I have welcomed our first son and become a family of our own. We are busy, happy, and doing well. My finger is on the pulse and things I never bothered to try to understand make sense to me now."

The CleanGin drink from The Clean Liquor Co. is available at cleanliquor.com

