Simon Cowell has opened up about his fears for his young son Eric, six, in a new interview about his family life. The X Factor judge was speaking on talkRADIO on Monday, where he revealed that he was "terrified" that he and Eric would contract coronavirus, and is doing everything he can to protect them. "I am terrified about it. I have worn masks for ages, when I cycle around town, I wear a mask," he said. "But I am taking Eric to Disneyland Paris next weekend and I'm almost certain when we're on the train we will 100 per cent be wearing masks." Simon added that on the trip he would also make sure that he has "loads of hand sanitiser" packed.

Simon Cowell is worried about Eric getting the coronavirus on their upcoming trip to Disneyland

The America's Got Talent judge shares Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and the couple split their time between the UK and the States, while Simon works on his various TV projects over there. Eric has made several appearances on his dad's television shows, and Simon has made no secret of the fact he would like his son to take over his business empire one day. In 2018, Simon appeared on Lorraine, where he spoke about the then four-year-old. He told host Lorraine Kelly: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me, because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over." The music mogul also told The Sun: "He has to take over for me. I've put him in training. He's down at the shows, he has earplugs in. I would absolutely love it if he could do what I do."

Simon with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

Eric is already at work too, with his dad revealing in November that they were writing a book together. He told Lorraine: "I am writing a book with Eric. I literally am as we talk. We did this once when we had some time together. I said 'do you know what, I think we should write a book together.' And he looked at me like 'what?'" Simon added: "Then he started to get more involved. We had such a fun time writing it in the end, I said 'do you know what, we'll just do it.'"

And while Simon adores being a dad, it doesn't look likely that Eric will have any siblings anytime soon. His good friend Sinitta Malone recently spoke about the star while talking to Closer magazine. The 56-year-old explained: "I honestly don't know if Simon will have more children. I think he's so in love with Eric, and he's so fulfilled and satisfied, that there just isn't any love left. He's completely besotted with Eric. Simon was always a softie - I've always said that to people."

