Simon Cowell shares glimpse inside huge garden in Malibu as he recovers from broken back The America's Got Talent judge fell off his bike and broke his back at the beginning of August

Simon Cowell has been keeping his spirits up after breaking his back during a bike accident at the beginning of August.

And what's more, the America's Got Talent star even poked fun at himself shortly after his fall, sharing a photo of his new set of wheels, which had been given to him by his co-star Howie Mandel.

Simon uploaded a picture of the new vehicle on Instagram, sharing a glimpse inside his enormous garden in the process.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell celebrates his birthday with son Eric and a huge cake

The X Factor judge's outside space features a large paving area at the front of the house, and in a video taken prior to his accident, Simon revealed more of his garden, which includes an expansive seating area with heaters and umbrellas, along with a neatly-manicured lawn.

Simon's garden also boasts a tennis court and a pond, as well as a plunge pool. It even has stunning views of Malibu beach, which is a stone's throw away from the property.

Simon Cowell shared a glimpse inside his garden in Malibu

The music mogul has been resting at home while recovering from a six-hour operation in August.

He is being looked after by his partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

Most recently, Simon was pictured walking around Malibu with his partner and son during a shopping trip. The star looked in great spirits as he took a stroll around the town, dressed in white shorts and a T-shirt, and a protective face mask.

Simon had a six-hour operation following his bike accident

Simon's Britain's Got Talent co-star and good friend, Amanda Holden, recently revealed that the record producer had been receiving around-the-clock care, and that she was sure that he would be back at work in no time.

Simon was also captured on camera earlier in the month as he celebrated his 61st birthday with his family and Terri Seymour, who lives nearby to the star.

The dad-of-one could be seen sitting at the table, dressed in a smart suit, as he was presented with a show-stopping birthday cake.

The star has been keeping a low profile on social media since his accident, but shortly after he was taken to hospital, he reassured fans he was okay in a light-hearted Twitter post.

Simon was recently spotted at his birthday party

He wrote: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Prior to his accident, Simon opened up about his experience in lockdown, and revealed that he had been enjoying staying active and keeping fit, having lost an impressive four stone in the past 12 months.

The X Factor judge has been putting on a brave face

He told Terri on Extra: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.

"The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Simon's son Eric and parnter Lauren Silverman are taking care of him

The proud dad also opened up about his time with Eric, adding: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing…

"He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

