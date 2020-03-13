Coronavirus causes some care homes to shut around the UK with no visitors allowed People are being told to stay away from vulnerable elderly people…

On Thursday, Boris Johnson declared COVID-19 as "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned that we'll be loving loved ones before their time. He also said that "we should all be thinking about our elderly relatives" right now, and as a result, care homes around the UK have closed the doors to their facilities to protect the care of the elderly patients inside.

One care home in the Midlands has sent a note to family members of their patients informing them that they won't be able to visit their loved ones in the aim of protecting residents from the threat of coronavirus.

The letter reads: "This escalation has prompted us to step up our safety measures. To go to the next stage of the contingency plan for our home is to reduce the contact with people from outside the home. Therefore, we are requesting that there are no visitors to the home."

For residents who are, sadly, on the end of life care, then some visiting hours will be agreed but with a limited number of visitors.

Boris warned people over the age of 70 with serious medical conditions should avoid taking cruises to protect them from coronavirus, and the PM revealed the UK has now moved to the "delay" phase of the UK's virus battle plan after he chaired an emergency COBRA meeting.

The government also advised people to stay away from anyone with underlying health conditions as much as possible. Underlying conditions include diabetes, respiratory disease, asthma, chronic heart, liver or neurological disease, a weakened immune system or any recent or undergoing chemotherapy.