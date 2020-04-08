Fearne Cotton revealed she has suffered her first panic attack in months in a lengthy Instagram post. Sharing a snap of herself from her bathroom amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the 38-year-old confessed that once she got into bed, her heart started racing. She then woke up feeling "bruised and fuzzy". In the caption, the TV star said: "I don't often feel comfortable posting stuff like this on here as these moments are best told in carefully written books or spoken aloud in context but hey, we're in weird times so all rules are out of the window.

Fearne Cotton shared this selfie alongside the candid post

"Last night I had my first panic attack in months. It had been so long I had almost forgotten they can sneak up out of the blue, or pink, considering last night's moon." Opening up about her struggle, Fearne explained: "Shortly after I got into bed my heart started racing and I lay there in a heightened state for three hours before drifting off at some point, only to then be woken by Rex who is currently scared of aliens landing. Today I feel bruised and fuzzy."

The radio presenter, who is a doting mother to two young children, explained she wanted to share her experience to help anyone else who is feeling the same way. "This is not a sob story for sympathy as I’m WELL aware that there are much bigger, more serious problems and forms of suffering afoot at the moment," she added. "I'm putting it out there for those who experience the same yet feel alone.

"I often feel I'm the only one who can’t do normal stuff like sleep well or stay calm in chaos so for all those in the same boat... we stand together. It'll pass, calm will resurface, it's just a road bump today, so for now we can feel tired and know that’s OK. Big love to you all whatever you’re going through today. Love and Peace."

Her celebrity friends and fans alike heaped praise on Fearne's honest account, with Matt Baker writing: "Fearne you write so honestly and helpfully admiration for helping others in your way x." Holly Willoughby commented: "Oh darling... thinking of you and sending so much love." Nicola Roberts said: "You need a big cuddle. That lasts for at least ten mins with no breaks."

Gok Wan also reached out, saying: "Fearne... you are a wonderful human. It takes guts to write so honestly about how you are feeling. You share your vulnerability with such generosity and class the impact is only positive. So many of us live with anxiety and so many of us use it as a weapon against our own self-confidence. But, by you speaking out, this weapon becomes a bright torch that lightens so many people’s darkness beautifully. Love you darling. Call me if you need to chat."

