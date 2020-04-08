Fiona Ward
Ruth Langsford has been making sure she keeps her fans' spirits up with regular posts on social media as she isolates at home with husband Eamonn Holmes - and though we are missing her usual fashion updates, we have spotted that she has been adding a touch of luxury to her lockdown outfits with a gorgeous pair of designer sunglasses! The presenter's go-to look for her daily walks with her dog Maggie is a chic grey puffer jacket and her tortoiseshell Prada shades - how gorgeous!
Ruth's statement sunnies are a pretty £225 cat-eye pair from the Italian brand, which are unfortunately no longer available to buy - but there's a very similar pair in the Farfetch sale, reduced from £237 to £178. We'd say that's a pretty incredible deal if you want to feel fabulous while getting your fresh air each day - or perhaps they'll come in handy for a sunny afternoon in the garden.
Eamonn and Ruth continue to present This Morning each Friday, but like many other TV stars, Ruth has stopped sharing the details of her on-screen outfits. She has instead been sharing her fitness routines, favourite recipes and even a DIY manicure - after she found herself with a broken nail and unable to see her go-to technician!
We've even had an insight into Ruth's at-home beauty look, and it seems she loves to wear her usually blow-dried bob in a chic high ponytail. After she posted a clip from her kitchen, fans quickly reacted to her new look. One wrote: "Love your hair up!" while another added: "This hairstyle really suits you!" We have to agree - perhaps we'll see Ruth rock an up-do on This Morning soon…
