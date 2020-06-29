Ruth Langsford is all about the chic bob when she's presenting This Morning and Loose Women, but on her day off from work, the TV star chose to leave her hair natural – and fans were loving her relaxed look.

Sharing a video as she went on a morning countryside walk, Ruth spoke about the blustery weather as she told her Instagram followers: "Morning, well this is a bit of a change in the weather. What's happened to that sunshine? It's freezing. I've got my fleece on, my hair's blowing everywhere…

WATCH: Ruth Langsford doesn't care about her 'windswept' look!

"Still, getting fresh air and getting some steps in on this not sunny Monday morning. Hope you're all well and you had a good weekend. Stay safe, see you soon, bye!"

Ruth poked fun at her natural hairstyle, captioning the video: "I think this is what's called the "windswept look"!!! Happy Monday people x x #walking #10000steps." But fans were quick to praise the mother-of-one for her honesty, with one saying she looked younger than ever: "I think you look younger, hope that doesn't sound too cheeky."

Ruth has been doing her own hair and makeup for her TV appearances

Others commented, "You're still a beautiful women without makeup," and "You still look gorgeous tho. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face," while several mentioned Ruth's longer lockdown locks. "Morning Ruth! Your hair looks lovely longer, really suits you," wrote one fan, with another replying: "Your hair looks better longer. Ruth. Keep it like it."

During lockdown, Ruth has been doing her own hair and makeup on the days she appears on This Morning and Loose Women, and she's even been cutting her own hair. She was even forced to deny that she'd paid a visit to the hairdressers, after her tresses appeared a blonder shade than normal.

Replying to a fan who had commented on one of her videos, insinuating that she had broken lockdown rules, Ruth clarified: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!"

