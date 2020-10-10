BGT's Simon Cowell's incredible weight loss transformation revealed

Simon Cowell has been making some major changes to his lifestyle over the last few years, which has seen the Britain's Got Talent star lose an impressive 20Ibs. The dad-of-one was pictured looking noticeably slimmer, following his decision to cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet.

The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten."

Simon Cowell stepped out looking incredibly slim this month

The X Factor judge admitted that cutting down on his alcohol consumption had been a challenge at first. He revealed that he had asked the doctor for guidance on his drinking, and was told: "'Maybe not quite as much as you had before.' And I did it and I stuck to it and it's easy," Simon added.

The star's son Eric has also been inspiring his new lifestyle, with Simon joking that he was on the same diet as his little boy: "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet."

The star pictured in 2018

Simon's lifestyle haul was inspired after his health scare in 2017, when he fell down the stairs at his London home due to low blood pressure. The incident saw him hospitalised, and he later spoke about how the accident had been a wake up call.

Talking to The Sun, Simon said: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

