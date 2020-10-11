Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit selfie gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston The Australian actress is in a new relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has been wowing fans with her impressive health transformation and has been sharing some gorgeous photos of herself on social media.

Most recently, the Australian actress took to Instagram to post a stunning swimsuit photo taken on the beach.

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in a swimsuit inside her beautiful garden in LA

In the stunning shot, Rebel looked stylish in a black swimsuit and a printed kaftan, as she posed on the sand, in front of a breathtaking backdrop of the clear blue sea.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson has a go at her first-ever surf lesson

The photo received over 100,000 likes from her followers, including Jennifer Aniston.

MORE: Rebel Wilson discusses baby plans

READ: Rebel Wilson thrills fans with exciting announcement

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Your year of health is inspiring me to step up my recovery game. Thank you for sharing and for showing the humour and fun," while another wrote: "I hope you feel as amazing as you look. You've always been beautiful."

Rebel Wilson looked stunning as she posed on the beach

A third added: "You look great Rebel. You are changing before our eyes, just never ever lose your amazing funny side. I love your movies."

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit in new picture

Rebel recently opened up about embarking on a "year of health", revealing that she is striving to make her health her priority.

The Australian actress enjoys working out with her boyfriend

The star has shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently just a few pounds away from achieving this.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

The actress has been documenting her health kick since the start of the year

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoying hikes in the hills near her home.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.