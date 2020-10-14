Inside Rebel Wilson's diet and fitness secrets The star is looking after her body

Rebel Wilson has completely transformed her health and body in the last few months and now we can reveal exactly how she did it.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, has been powering through her "year of health" and has made no secret of her impressive weight loss.

So what are the diet and fitness secrets behind her lifestyle overhaul?

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit selfie gets a reaction from Jennifer Aniston

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson videoed her first-ever surf lesson with epic results

Why did Rebel Wilson decide to lose weight?

Rebel’s weight loss was kick-started when she shed eight pounds in just a few days while learning the tough dance routines for the film Cats.

She was then spurred on to "avoid the sugar and junk food" after a particularly festive season.

But her decision to further improve her health and combat her "overeating" was steered by her career too.

She told The Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it's very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in a swimsuit inside her beautiful garden in LA

Rebel feels confident in a bikini

What is Rebel Wilson's goal weight?

Although Rebel initially didn't set out with a goal weight in mind, as 2020 progressed - as did her transformation - she decided to focus on a target.

In September she revealed to fans she was 15lbs from her goal weight of 165lbs and hoped to achieve her goal by the end of 2020.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit in new picture

Rebel has been working hard

Does Rebel Wilson follow a strict diet?

Rebel couldn't have achieved everything she has without changing her diet.

In addition to focusing on portion control and cutting out processed foods, she's believed to be using the Mayr Method to shift the weight.

The mindful eating technique focuses on gut health and inflammation reduction. It cuts out snacking, reduces dairy and gluten intake, and will see Rebel eating plenty of vegetables and healthy fish.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off her royal outfit

She believes in cheat days

Getting in shape doesn't mean cutting out everything you love. Rebel reminded her fans that while she focusing on making the right choices for the most part, it’s ok to cut yourself some slack.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself," she wrote on social media. "I just do it with food now only once or twice a week... and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights." [sic]

READ: Rebel Wilson thrills fans with exciting announcement

Rebel has a new man Jacob Busch

How often does Rebel Wilson workout?

Her personal trainer does put Rebel through her paces. Jono Castana Acero commended her for "putting in the yards seven days a week" on Instagram, although Rebel admits she does take days off.

When she's not crushing HIIT workouts and resistance training she gets her steps in.

So whether it's hiking, running, or walking Rebel makes sure she hits the 10,000 step mark by the end of the day.

Oh, and did we mention she loves TRX, boxing, and flipping tyres too?

Rebel on the red carpet in 2019

It hasn't been easy

She may look incredible but it's not been a simple journey for Rebel.

She summed it up in an inspiring Instagram post when she wrote: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it.

Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.