Rebel Wilson stuns in leather leggings as she poses inside her lavish home

Rebel Wilson ended the year 2020 on a high as she reflected on her achievements in the past 12 months, including her impressive health kick.

The Pitch Perfect star kept a low profile over the festive season as she took time to enjoy the holiday, but delighted fans with a picture of herself from inside her home on Christmas Eve.

The picture was posted on Rebel's Twitter account, and showed the star sitting in front of the Christmas tree dressed in a tiny pair of leather leggings and a black jumper.

The actress completed her look with a pair of tan flats. Rebel underwent a "year of health" over the past 12 months and ended on a high after hitting her target goal of 75kg.

What's more, the 40-year-old hit the target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

The Cats star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months, and has been inspiring many.

Rebel Wilson stunned in leather leggings in a festive photo inside her home

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

The Pitch Perfect star has been on a health kick

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together. The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit.

The Cats star with boyfriend Jacob Busch

The kind-hearted actress also made sure to give back in 2020, after doing her bit to support aspiring comedy writers at her old drama group, Australian Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

The scholarship is open for "female identifying comedy writers aged 18-26" and the successful candidate will win a $15,000 play writing commission, and among other things, the opportunity to meet with and receive advice from Rebel herself.

