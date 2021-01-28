Tammin Sursok has warned fans about the after-effects her husband is experiencing following his battle with coronavirus. The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram alongside her husband Sean McEwen to tell her followers a bit more about his condition.

"So we have daddy here," Tammin said. "We actually wanted to get on because I think a lot of people talk about Covid when you have Covid, but not a lot of people talk about the after-effects."

MORE: This life-saving COVID-19 gadget is a bargain on Amazon

"It was challenging to say the least and again a huge thank you to everyone for supporting and sending so many good thoughts and wishes," said Sean. "Right now, and it sounds so ridiculous, but there's this thing called post viral fatigue. It's exhaustion. It's a weird… it's a very strange virus."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tammin Sursok's husband details after-effects of coronavirus

"And also you were saying your legs were in so much pain," added Tammin, to which her husband reiterated: "There's definitely a lot of that, muscle ache."

MORE: Pretty Little Liars: see the cast's best style moments

MORE: Bored at home? 35 productive things you can do to keep yourself entertained

As their younger daughter Lennon started to cry in the background, the couple comforted their little girl as Tammin signed off: "Anyway I just wanted to say, be careful."

Sean described his coronavirus after-effects to fans

Tammin and her elder daughter Phoenix celebrated Lennon's second birthday in mid-January, while Sean was quarantining apart from his family at home. In an emotional post on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday Lennon Bleu... My wish is that daddy gets better so we can hug him again... I know we will celebrate soon with Daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. I'm so in love with you... my baby girl… forever."

MORE: 45 of the best show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes

Tammin gave a tearful update to fans when her husband contracted coronavirus

Sean contracted coronavirus in mid-January, with Tammin convinced that her husband must have picked it up from the grocery store as the family haven't been mingling or eating out. He suffered a fever but is thankfully well enough to enjoy outings in the park with his kids, and no longer needs to self-isolate.

Last week, Tammin expressed her excitement as she posted a sweet picture with Phoenix and wrote: "So we have all been up since 3am and haven't gone back to bed. BUT we get to see daddy in a few hours so we are SO excited. "He's been fever free for 72 hours but the dr said it's still an unpredictable virus and we don't really know how long until one is negative after a positive result. So we are taking it slow and will wear masks around each other for a few more days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.