Kaley Cuoco's balancing skills need to be seen to be believed The star undertakes many gruelling workouts

Kaley Cuoco undergoes some incredibly gruelling workouts to keep her physique, and in a new clip she has shown off some seriously impressive balancing skills.

In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the Big Bang Theory star balanced on a blue exercise ball, helped by some mobility sticks.

The star kept it casual with her workout gear, opting to go with some black sweatpants and a yellow T-Shirt with some hearts on it that read: "Whatever, I'll stay home with my dog."

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shows off impressive balancing skills

Referencing how difficult the workout was, Kaley looked at the camera and said: "This is way harder than it looks… way harder."

Her trainer, Ryan Sorensen, encouraged her to drop the sticks, but Kaley was very reluctant.

"Not a… no way," she responded, before letting go of one of the sticks and impressively keeping herself upright and balanced using her body and the other stick.

Kaley's trainer then encouraged her to drop the second stick and after the Flight Attendant star did so, she managed to remain perfectly balanced for a few seconds before gliding off.

The actress initially used some mobility sticks to stay balanced

"That didn't last long lol," the star joked in the caption. Kaley often showcases some of the gruelling workouts that she's put through, labelling a recent one as "torture".

In some simple workout gear, which consisted of a white vest top and some black tracksuit bottoms, the actress invited a friend into the laborious routine.

She uploaded three different workouts, which featured some alternating box steps and some walk-out push-ups.

A final exercise saw her strapped into some gear as she attempted to lift one leg, remaining balanced on the other.

The star undertakes some gruelling workouts

But despite the difficulty of the workout, Kaley still found time to enjoy herself, interrupting one of the sets by twerking and challenging her friend to a dance-off.

"Dance break!" she joked.

The actress was complimentary of the music that she chose to work out to, saying: "Also, how good is my music choices? I am a famous DJ in my head."

On her final video, the star showed her displeasure with the workout her trainer put her through, as she wrote: "THESE WERE JUST NOT ENJOYABLE, FYI @ryan_sorensen."

